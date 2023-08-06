Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 06, 2023
BFFs of the TV industry
Anita and Surbhi gave a phenomenal performance in Naagin 3! Their cute friendship has swooned the Internet
Anita Hassanandani & Surbhi Jyoti
Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
Sanaya and Drashti have been very good friends! They would accompany each other to auditions for moral support
Drashti Dhami & Sanaya Irani
Image: Drashti Dhami’s Instagram
Hina and Priyank’s friendship sparked in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Their bond has remained intact even after the reality show ended
Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma
Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram
Kavita and Jennifer’s bond became strong on the sets of Beyhadh. Kavita was essaying the role of the latter’s mother
Kavita Ghai & Jennifer Winget
Image: Kavita Ghai’s Instagram
Ravi and Rithvik have supported each other through the ups and downs of their TV careers
Ravi Dubey & Rithvik Dhanjani
Image: Ravi Dubey’s Instagram
Karan and Asha have been friends for a long time. They are seen exploring new places together
Karan Wahi & Asha Negi
Image: Karan Wahi’s Instagram
Avika and Manish were an on-screen pair in Sasural Simar Ka. Their off-screen friendship is even more adorable
Avika Gor & Manish Raisinghan
Image: Manish Raisinghan’s Instagram
This adorable duo had an amazing chemistry in Bidaai. They share a fun bond of friendship off-screen
Sara Khan & Angad Hasija
Image: Sara Khan’s Instagram
Jannat & Ashnoor are childhood besties! They are often seen creating reels together on Instagram
Jannat Zubair & Ashnoor Kaur
Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram
Karan and Sehbaan kindled the bond of friendship on the sets of Dil Mill Gaye! It has been almost a decade since this duo is in amicable terms
Karan Wahi & Sehbaan Azim
Image: Karan Wahi’s Instagram
