Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

August 06, 2023

BFFs of the TV industry 

Anita and Surbhi gave a phenomenal performance in Naagin 3! Their cute friendship has swooned the Internet

Anita Hassanandani & Surbhi Jyoti

Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram

Sanaya and Drashti have been very good friends! They would accompany each other to auditions for moral support

Drashti Dhami & Sanaya Irani

Image: Drashti Dhami’s Instagram

Hina and Priyank’s friendship sparked in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Their bond has remained intact even after the reality show ended 

Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma 

Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram

Kavita and Jennifer’s bond became strong on the sets of Beyhadh. Kavita was essaying the role of the latter’s mother

Kavita Ghai & Jennifer Winget

Image: Kavita Ghai’s Instagram

Ravi and Rithvik have supported each other through the ups and downs of their TV careers 

Ravi Dubey & Rithvik Dhanjani

Image: Ravi Dubey’s Instagram

Karan and Asha have been friends for a long time. They are seen exploring new places together

Karan Wahi & Asha Negi 

Image: Karan Wahi’s Instagram 

Avika and Manish were an on-screen pair in Sasural Simar Ka. Their off-screen friendship is even more adorable 

Avika Gor & Manish Raisinghan

Image: Manish Raisinghan’s Instagram 

This adorable duo had an amazing chemistry in Bidaai. They share a fun bond of friendship off-screen 

Sara Khan & Angad Hasija

Image: Sara Khan’s Instagram 

Jannat & Ashnoor are childhood besties! They are often seen creating reels together on Instagram 

Jannat Zubair & Ashnoor Kaur 

Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram 

Karan and Sehbaan kindled the bond of friendship on the sets of Dil Mill Gaye! It has been almost a decade since this duo is in amicable terms

Karan Wahi & Sehbaan Azim 

Image: Karan Wahi’s Instagram 

