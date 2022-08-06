BFFs of tinsel town

Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi have been each other’s happy place and support system for many years. Mandira also hosted a welcome party for Mouni post her wedding with Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Balika Vadhu 2 fame Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair found a friend in each other during their stay in Cape Town for shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair
Image source- Urvashi Dholakia instagram
The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti and Naagin 6 actress Urvashi have been friends for a long time and they often go on vacations together
Sumona Chakravarti and Urvashi Dholakia
Image source- Rithvik Dhanjani instagram
Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi’s bond is one of the most popular ones in the telly industry. The duo is often seen hanging out together and love to pull each other’s legs
Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi
Image source- Anita Hassanandani instagram
Ekta Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani has been best of friends since their early working days
Ekta Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani
Image source: Aly Goni Instagram
The bromance of Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya is quite popular among the fans. The duo met in Bigg Boss 14 and immediately formed a connection in the house
Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya
Image source- Jannat Zubair instagram
Social media star Mr. Faisu and Jannat Zubair became friends when they collaborated for projects and have been besties ever since. We can seen them supporting each other in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
Mr. Faisu and Jannat Zubair
Image source- Nishant Bhat instagram
Pratik Sehajpal and choreographer Nishant Bhat met on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT and became good friends. They were seen together in Bigg Boss 15 and now their bonding can be witnessed Rohit Shetty’s reality show
Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat
Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram
Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli met on the reality show Bigg Boss 14, where they became best friends. Rubina and Nikkik Tamboli often meet up after they came out of the house
Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli
Image source- Smriti Irani instagram
Smriti Irani made her telly debut with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, was part of the show for a long time. The became good friends through the show and even now they often meet up
Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Mohit Malik’s KKK12 highlights