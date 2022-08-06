Heading 3

BFFs of tinsel town

Arushi Srivastava

AUGUST 07, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Mandira Bedi Instagram

Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi have been each other’s happy place and support system for many years. Mandira also hosted a welcome party for Mouni post her wedding with Suraj Nambiar

  Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Balika Vadhu 2 fame Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair found a friend in each other during their stay in Cape Town for shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

  Shivangi Joshi and      Jannat Zubair

Image source- Urvashi Dholakia instagram

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti and Naagin 6 actress Urvashi have been friends for a long time and they often go on vacations together

 Sumona Chakravarti and             Urvashi Dholakia

Image source- Rithvik Dhanjani instagram

Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi’s bond is one of the most popular ones in the telly industry. The duo is often seen hanging out together and love to pull each other’s legs

Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi

Image source- Anita Hassanandani instagram

Ekta Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani has been best of friends since their early working days

Ekta Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani

Image source: Aly Goni Instagram

The bromance of Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya is quite popular among the fans. The duo met in Bigg Boss 14 and immediately formed a connection in the house

   Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya

Image source- Jannat Zubair instagram

Social media star Mr. Faisu and Jannat Zubair became friends when they collaborated for projects and have been besties ever since. We can seen them supporting each other in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

  Mr. Faisu and Jannat Zubair

Image source- Nishant Bhat instagram

Pratik Sehajpal and choreographer Nishant Bhat met on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT and became good friends. They were seen together in Bigg Boss 15 and now their bonding can be witnessed Rohit Shetty’s reality show

Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat

Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram

Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli met on the reality show Bigg Boss 14, where they became best friends. Rubina and Nikkik Tamboli often meet up after they came out of the house

Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli

Image source- Smriti Irani instagram

Smriti Irani made her telly debut with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, was part of the show for a long time. The became good friends through the show and even now they often meet up

  Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mohit Malik’s KKK12 highlights

Click Here