june 04, 2024

Bhansali announces Heeramandi Season 2

Maverick Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making waves for his recently blockbuster webshow, Heeramandi 

 Sanjay Leela Bhansali 

 Image Credits: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram 

Set against the period of 1940s Lahore; Heeramandi is a story of a few courtesans who had power like the queens 

 Heeramandi 

Video Credits: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

Starring an ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Roy Hydari and Richa Chaddha; Heeramandi got an overwhelming response from the fans 

Reception 

Video Credits: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

As per reports, the musical-drama webshow trended in Top 10 charts in 43 countries and set an all time record for Netflix in its first week 

 Viewership Record 

Video Credits: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

Overwhelmed by the fans response, the makers have announced the second season of Heeramandi 

New Announcement

 Image Credits: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram 

In the upcoming season, the courtesans will be seen leaving Lahore and entering the film world in Mumbai and Kolkata

Film World

 Image Credits: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram 

The courtesans will still dance and sing but for the film producers and not for the Nawabs

The Plan 

Video Credits: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

The makers dropped an announcement video featuring 100 dancers adorned in sparkling Anarkalis and ghungroos jamming on Heeramandi's musical banger at an event held at Carter Road, Mumbai 

 Announcement Video 

Video Credits: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram

As of now, no Announcement regarding the cast has been made. Few of the leads of the first season might be retained while casting new faces for the 2nd instalment 

 Season 2 Cast 

 Image Credits: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram 

Bhansali is presently focusing on Love & War. Heeramandi Season 2 is expected to go on the floors by 2026 

Shooting & Release 

 Image Credits: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram 

