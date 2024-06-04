Heading 3
Bhansali announces Heeramandi Season 2
Maverick Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making waves for his recently blockbuster webshow, Heeramandi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Set against the period of 1940s Lahore; Heeramandi is a story of a few courtesans who had power like the queens
Heeramandi
Starring an ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Roy Hydari and Richa Chaddha; Heeramandi got an overwhelming response from the fans
Reception
As per reports, the musical-drama webshow trended in Top 10 charts in 43 countries and set an all time record for Netflix in its first week
Viewership Record
Overwhelmed by the fans response, the makers have announced the second season of Heeramandi
New Announcement
In the upcoming season, the courtesans will be seen leaving Lahore and entering the film world in Mumbai and Kolkata
Film World
The courtesans will still dance and sing but for the film producers and not for the Nawabs
The Plan
The makers dropped an announcement video featuring 100 dancers adorned in sparkling Anarkalis and ghungroos jamming on Heeramandi's musical banger at an event held at Carter Road, Mumbai
Announcement Video
As of now, no Announcement regarding the cast has been made. Few of the leads of the first season might be retained while casting new faces for the 2nd instalment
Season 2 Cast
Bhansali is presently focusing on Love & War. Heeramandi Season 2 is expected to go on the floors by 2026
Shooting & Release
