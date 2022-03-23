Entertainment

Bharti Singh's career timeline

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

Bharti began her career as a contestant on the stand-up comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in Season 4 on STAR One, where she emerged as the second runner-up and garnered attention for her stand-up comedy child character named Lalli

She then participated in Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka alongside Sharad Kelkar and Paresh Ganatra

Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka

In 2011, she appeared in the television series Pyaar Mein Twist on STAR Plus

Pyaar Mein Twist

Then, she appeared as a contestant on the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 in 2012

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Sau Saal Cinema Ke

In 2012, she hosted the television show Sau Saal Cinema Ke, which aired on Star Plus on December 15, 2012, featuring actors such as Karan Tacker, Ragini Khanna, and Shruti Ulfat

She hosted India's Got Talent for three seasons in a row beginning in 2014

India's Got Talent

In 2019, she appeared in Rohit Shetty's show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 alongside her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 

Later, Bharti joined Sony's India's Best Dancer as the host, with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

India's Best Dancer

Since January 2022, she has been hosting the Colors TV show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan with Haarsh

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan

Bharti is currently co-hosting The Khatra Khatra Show with her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa, and Farah Khan. The interactive comedy show is smashing the charts

The Khatra Khatra Show

