Akshat Sundrani
MAR 23, 2022
Bharti Singh's career timeline
The Great Indian Laughter Challenge
Bharti began her career as a contestant on the stand-up comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in Season 4 on STAR One, where she emerged as the second runner-up and garnered attention for her stand-up comedy child character named Lalli
She then participated in Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka alongside Sharad Kelkar and Paresh Ganatra
Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka
In 2011, she appeared in the television series Pyaar Mein Twist on STAR Plus
Pyaar Mein Twist
Then, she appeared as a contestant on the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 in 2012
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Sau Saal Cinema Ke
In 2012, she hosted the television show Sau Saal Cinema Ke, which aired on Star Plus on December 15, 2012, featuring actors such as Karan Tacker, Ragini Khanna, and Shruti Ulfat
She hosted India's Got Talent for three seasons in a row beginning in 2014
India's Got Talent
In 2019, she appeared in Rohit Shetty's show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 alongside her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa
Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi
Later, Bharti joined Sony's India's Best Dancer as the host, with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa
India's Best Dancer
Since January 2022, she has been hosting the Colors TV show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan with Haarsh
Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan
Bharti is currently co-hosting The Khatra Khatra Show with her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa, and Farah Khan. The interactive comedy show is smashing the charts
The Khatra Khatra Show
