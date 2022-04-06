Television
Arushi Srivastava
apr 06, 2022
Heading 3
Bharti Singh's pregnancy diaries
Bharti reveals pregnancy
Source- Bharti Singh Instagram
The ace comedian revealed her pregnancy with the video as she says that she is enjoying the process of embracing motherhood
Christmas post
Source- Bharti Singh Instagram
Bharti Singh had shared a picture in a red dress and Santa cap as she flaunted her baby bump. She asked fans, “Santa aaega ye Santi?”
The comedian was hosting the reality show Hunarbaaz during her pregnancy and she looked gorgeous in a black outfit as she promoted her show on Bigg Boss 15
Source- Bharti Singh Instagram
Baby Bump in black outfit
Bharti Singh loves to dance whenever she gets time. She shared a reel as they danced on Oo Antava from the superhit movie ‘Pushpa’
Dancing with hubby
Source- Bharti Singh Instagram
Bharti is seldom seen in traditional attire. During a photoshoot, she wore an orange dress with a printed shrug. The makeup was flawless and her hair was also styled beautifully
Source- Bharti Singh Instagram
Traditional Attire
Holi special picture
Source- Bharti Singh Instagram
The comedian has shared a beautiful picture in a pink gown and open hair. She wore pink lipstick and pink eyeshadow for the look
Source-Bharti Singh Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a crimson pink netted design gown with ruffle work in the arms. She wore a flower in her hair
Dreamy Photoshoot
Source- Bharti Singh Instagram
She had sported a bright pink netted gown with blue embroidery work over it. Harsh was seen in a blue formal suit with him
Bharti and Harsh at Hunarbaaz
Source- Bharti Singh Instagram
Bharti Singh is owning her pregnancy look as she posed in a red shirt dress as she cherishes her baby bump
Red Dress
Source- Bharti Singh Instagram
Bharti Singh has sported an off-shoulder ruffle design multicolor net design gown. Her hair is curled and her hands are caressing her bump
Dreamy look
Source- Bharti Singh Instagram
Bharti Singh shared a reel in which she and Haarsh are seen in traditional attires. She shares that they are waiting for the baby
Waiting for her baby
