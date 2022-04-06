Television

Bharti Singh's pregnancy diaries

Bharti reveals pregnancy

Source- Bharti Singh Instagram

The ace comedian revealed her pregnancy with the video as she says that she is enjoying the process of embracing motherhood

Christmas post

Source- Bharti Singh Instagram

Bharti Singh had shared a picture in a red dress and Santa cap as she flaunted her baby bump. She asked fans, “Santa aaega ye Santi?”

The comedian was hosting the reality show Hunarbaaz during her pregnancy and she looked gorgeous in a black outfit as she promoted her show on Bigg Boss 15

Source- Bharti Singh Instagram

Baby Bump in black outfit

Bharti Singh loves to dance whenever she gets time. She shared a reel as they danced on Oo Antava from the superhit movie ‘Pushpa’

Dancing with hubby

Source- Bharti Singh Instagram

Bharti is seldom seen in traditional attire. During a photoshoot, she wore an orange dress with a printed shrug. The makeup was flawless and her hair was also styled beautifully

Source- Bharti Singh Instagram

Traditional Attire

Holi special picture

Source- Bharti Singh Instagram

The comedian has shared a beautiful picture in a pink gown and open hair. She wore pink lipstick and pink eyeshadow for the look

Source-Bharti Singh Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a crimson pink netted design gown with ruffle work in the arms. She wore a flower in her hair

Dreamy Photoshoot

Source- Bharti Singh Instagram

She had sported a bright pink netted gown with blue embroidery work over it. Harsh was seen in a blue formal suit with him

Bharti and Harsh at Hunarbaaz

Source- Bharti Singh Instagram

Bharti Singh is owning her pregnancy look as she posed in a red shirt dress as she cherishes her baby bump

Red Dress

Source- Bharti Singh Instagram

Bharti Singh has sported an off-shoulder ruffle design multicolor net design gown. Her hair is curled and her hands are caressing her bump

Dreamy look

Source- Bharti Singh Instagram

Bharti Singh shared a reel in which she and Haarsh are seen in traditional attires. She shares that they are waiting for the baby

Waiting for her baby

