Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
February 14, 2024
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: The OG Manjulika is back!
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee was one of the biggest hit films in 2022, giving tough competition at the box office
After the huge success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the makers soon announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role
Vidya Balan confirmed her return for the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, creating buzz on social media
The actress shared a video of her collaboration dance with Kartik Aaryan on the song Ami Je Tomar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, marking her return and making fans go crazy
Kartik Aaryan announced Vidya Balan's return as the original Manjulika through an Instagram dance collaboration video
The first Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel was released in 2007
The cult status of Bhool Bhulaiyaa has led to amazing sequels with some fresh faces over the years
After the success of the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the makers released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022 with a new cast - Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to hit theaters on Diwali 2023, promising to be another great horror comedy adventure
Fans showered love and expressed excitement in the comments section of posts, eagerly waiting for the next film's theatrical release
