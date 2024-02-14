Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

February 14, 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: The OG Manjulika is back!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee was one of the biggest hit films in 2022, giving tough competition at the box office

 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Image: IMDb

After the huge success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the makers soon announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role

Image: IMDb

 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya Balan confirmed her return for the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, creating buzz on social media 

Image source- balanvidya

 Vidya Balan’s return

The actress shared a video of her collaboration dance with Kartik Aaryan on the song Ami Je Tomar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, marking her return and making fans go crazy

Announcement video

Video source- kartikaaryan

Kartik Aaryan announced Vidya Balan's return as the original Manjulika through an Instagram dance collaboration video

Kartik’s announcement

Image: IMDb

The first Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel was released in 2007

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 

Image: IMDb

The cult status of Bhool Bhulaiyaa has led to amazing sequels with some fresh faces over the years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s cult-status

Image: IMDb

 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Image: IMDb

After the success of the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the makers released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022 with a new cast - Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to hit theaters on Diwali 2023, promising to be another great horror comedy adventure

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 release

Image: IMDb

Fans excitement

Image source- kartikaaryan

Fans showered love and expressed excitement in the comments section of posts, eagerly waiting for the next film's theatrical release

