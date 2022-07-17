Heading 3
Bhumi Pednekar and her love for sarees
JULY 18, 2022
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The actress showed her love for red in this organza saree. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse that has a lace pattern
Ravishing in red
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She looks exquisite in an ivory-coloured saree with floral print in shades of olive and brown
Nari in saree
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi wore a customised sheer white saree for a promotional event and paired it with a sleeveless blouse
Classy and elegant
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The star looks amazing in a Kanjeevaram saree in shades of pink and blue. Bookmark this look for the next festivity
Festive ready
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
This mint green saree is an ultimate cocktail number and Bhumi aces the look like a diva
Gorgeous in green
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Badhaai Do actress looks pretty in a burgundy chiffon sequin saree with a sleeveless black blouse
Shimmer all way
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The star raises the temperature in a raspberry-hued saree with subtle ruffle details
Stunning
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She exudes charm in a black and white striped saree with intricate stud detailing with a strapless blouse
Bewitching in black
This saree is perfect for any occasion and we love how Bhumi aced the whole vibe
So beautiful
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She oozes charm in a classic red printed saree that has ruffle detailing with a full-sleeved blouse
Refresh with ruffles
