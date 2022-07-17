Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar and her love for sarees

Anjali Sinha

JULY 18, 2022

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The actress showed her love for red in this organza saree. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse that has a lace pattern

Ravishing in red

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She looks exquisite in an ivory-coloured saree with floral print in shades of olive and brown

Nari in saree

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi wore a customised sheer white saree for a promotional event and paired it with a sleeveless blouse

Classy and elegant

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The star looks amazing in a Kanjeevaram saree in shades of pink and blue. Bookmark this look for the next festivity

Festive ready

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

This mint green saree is an ultimate cocktail number and Bhumi aces the look like a diva

Gorgeous in green

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Badhaai Do actress looks pretty in a burgundy chiffon sequin saree with a sleeveless black blouse

Shimmer all way

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The star raises the temperature in a raspberry-hued saree with subtle ruffle details

Stunning

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She exudes charm in a black and white striped saree with intricate stud detailing with a strapless blouse

Bewitching in black

This saree is perfect for any occasion and we love how Bhumi aced the whole vibe

So beautiful

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She oozes charm in a classic red printed saree that has ruffle detailing with a full-sleeved blouse

Refresh with ruffles

