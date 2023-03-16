MAR 16, 2023
Bhumi-Samiksha: Defining sibling goals
Bhumi is a successful Bollywood actress while Samiksha is a lawyer
Sister duo
Samiksha called Bhumi her forever Galentine by posting this picture
Forever Galentine
They often go on vacations together and post pictures on their social media
Vacation Partners
Bhumi and Samiksha encourage each other to pursue their individual goals and provide emotional support along the way
Support each other
Fun and frolic
Bhumi and Samiksha are known for their fun and playful dynamic
They enjoy spending time with each other and their family
Family time
Bhumi and Samiksha are also passionate about fitness and wellness
Fit together
They often twin their outfits and give major sibling goals
Twinning for life
Bhumi and Samiksha take joy in each other's accomplishments and celebrate each other's successes
Celebrate each other
Bhumi and Samiksha are inspiring examples of a strong and supportive sibling relationship
Sibling goals
