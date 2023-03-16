Heading 3

 Pakhi Jain

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 16, 2023

Bhumi-Samiksha: Defining sibling goals

Bhumi is a successful Bollywood actress while Samiksha is a lawyer

Image- Samiksha’s Instagram

Sister duo

Image- Samiksha’s Instagram

Samiksha called Bhumi her forever Galentine by posting this picture 

Forever Galentine

They often go on vacations together and post pictures on their social media

Image- Samiksha’s Instagram

Vacation Partners

Bhumi and Samiksha encourage each other to pursue their individual goals and provide emotional support along the way

Image- Samiksha’s Instagram

Support each other

Image- Samiksha’s Instagram

Fun and frolic

Bhumi and Samiksha are known for their fun and playful dynamic 

They enjoy spending time with each other and their family

Image- Samiksha’s Instagram

Family time

Bhumi and Samiksha are also passionate about fitness and wellness

Image- Samiksha’s Instagram 

Fit together

They often twin their outfits and give major sibling goals

Image- Samiksha’s Instagram

Twinning for life

Bhumi and Samiksha take joy in each other's accomplishments and celebrate each other's successes

Image- Samiksha’s Instagram

Celebrate each other

Bhumi and Samiksha are inspiring examples of a strong and supportive sibling relationship

Image- Samiksha’s Instagram

Sibling goals

