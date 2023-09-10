Heading 3

BIG B Teams up with Rajnikanth for #T170

Superstar Rajinikanth has made a blockbuster comeback at the box office with his recently released action flick, Jailer

Rajinikanth

What intrigued audiences the most about Jailer was its huge star cast! Jailer had some prominent names from different industries sharing screen space together

Multi-Starcast

Jailer stars Rajinikanth as the lead role while Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar have been seen in guest roles. Moreover, 80's Bollywood superstar Jackie Shroff also made a cameo appearance in the film

the legendary Trio

And now after the success of Jailer, Rajinikanth is moving ahead for his 170th film. The actor is reportedly playing a retired cop in the film

Thalaivar's Next

Thalaivar 170

The yet-untitled Tamil film will be a pan-Indian release and again feature a blockbuster star cast. Take a look at the reported cast

Amitabh Bachchan

After 32 years, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are likely to share screen space together in Thalaivar 170. They had earlier worked together in Geraftaar (also starring Kamal Haasan), Andha Kanoon, and Hum

Fahadh Faasil

The team is bringing another talented actor, Fahadh Faasil onboard to play an important character in the Rajinikanth starrer

Further, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier have also joined the ensemble star cast of Thalaivar 170

Rana Daggubati & Manju Warrier

Rajinikanth's 170th film will be directed by Jai Bhim fame T.J. Gnanavel while Lyca Productions is bankrolling the project

The makers

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the shooting of Rajinikanth's 170th film is likely to begin from the end of September. The makers are targeting a mid-2024 release for the film

Shooting & Release Date

