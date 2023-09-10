BIG B Teams up with Rajnikanth for #T170

Superstar Rajinikanth has made a blockbuster comeback at the box office with his recently released action flick, Jailer
Rajinikanth
Image: IMDb
What intrigued audiences the most about Jailer was its huge star cast! Jailer had some prominent names from different industries sharing screen space together
Multi-Starcast
Video: Sun Pictures' Instagram
Jailer stars Rajinikanth as the lead role while Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar have been seen in guest roles. Moreover, 80's Bollywood superstar Jackie Shroff also made a cameo appearance in the film
Image: Sun Pictures' Instagram
the legendary Trio
And now after the success of Jailer, Rajinikanth is moving ahead for his 170th film. The actor is reportedly playing a retired cop in the film
Thalaivar's Next
Image: IMDb
Thalaivar 170
Image: IMDb
The yet-untitled Tamil film will be a pan-Indian release and again feature a blockbuster star cast. Take a look at the reported cast
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: IMDb
After 32 years, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are likely to share screen space together in Thalaivar 170. They had earlier worked together in Geraftaar (also starring Kamal Haasan), Andha Kanoon, and Hum
Fahadh Faasil
Image: Nazriya Fahadh's Instagram
The team is bringing another talented actor, Fahadh Faasil onboard to play an important character in the Rajinikanth starrer
Further, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier have also joined the ensemble star cast of Thalaivar 170
Rana Daggubati & Manju Warrier
Image: Rana Daggubati's Instagram
Rajinikanth's 170th film will be directed by Jai Bhim fame T.J. Gnanavel while Lyca Productions is bankrolling the project
The makers
Image: IMDb
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the shooting of Rajinikanth's 170th film is likely to begin from the end of September. The makers are targeting a mid-2024 release for the film