Big budget movies of 2021

Sooryavanshi

The Rohit Shetty directorial was made on a whopping budget of Rs. 165 crore

The film, starring Akshay Kumar, was well received by the public and it is on its way to grossing over Rs. 200 crore at the box office

83

83, starring Ranveer Singh, is made on a budget of more than Rs. 100 crore

The film is slated to release in theatres during Christmas week, this year

Thalaivii

The Kangana Ranaut starrer was made on a Rs. 100 crore budget and received rave reviews from critics

Satyameva Jayate 2

The Milap Zaveri film, starring John Abraham, was made on a budget of Rs. 95 crore

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Bhuj: The Pride of India, starring Ajay Devgn, was made on a huge scale, with a budget of more than Rs. 80 crore

The Ranjit Tiwari-directed film, starring Akshay Kumar, was made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore

Bell Bottom

The Mahesh Manjrekar film, starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, was made on a budget of Rs. 40 crore

Antim: The Final Truth

