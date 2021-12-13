Big budget movies of 2021
DEC 13, 2021
Sooryavanshi
The Rohit Shetty directorial was made on a whopping budget of Rs. 165 crore
Image: IMDb
The film, starring Akshay Kumar, was well received by the public and it is on its way to grossing over Rs. 200 crore at the box office
Image: IMDb
83
83, starring Ranveer Singh, is made on a budget of more than Rs. 100 crore
Image: IMDb
The film is slated to release in theatres during Christmas week, this year
Image: IMDb
Thalaivii
The Kangana Ranaut starrer was made on a Rs. 100 crore budget and received rave reviews from critics
Image: IMDb
Satyameva Jayate 2
The Milap Zaveri film, starring John Abraham, was made on a budget of Rs. 95 crore
Image: IMDb
Bhuj: The Pride of India
Bhuj: The Pride of India, starring Ajay Devgn, was made on a huge scale, with a budget of more than Rs. 80 crore
Image: IMDb
The Ranjit Tiwari-directed film, starring Akshay Kumar, was made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore
Bell Bottom
Image: IMDb
The Mahesh Manjrekar film, starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, was made on a budget of Rs. 40 crore
Antim: The Final Truth
Image: IMDb
