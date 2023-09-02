Big theatrical releases in Sep 2023

The Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha starrer love story, Kushi is releasing on September 1st marking the beginning of the month
Kushi
Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram
With Kay Kay Menon in the lead role, Love-All is releasing on September 1st in cinemas. The film is a sports drama, centered around BadMinton
Love-All
Image: Kay Kay Menon's Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's much awaited mass action drama, Jawan is releasing on September 7th in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It will be King Khan's widest release till date
Jawan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, Skanda showcases the dynamic hero Ram Pothineni in an electrifying role. The Telugu action film is set for a release on September 15th
Skanda
Image: Ram Pothineni's Instagram
Tamil action film Mark Antony is releasing in theatres on September 15th. The film stars Vishal and SJ Suryah in lead roles
Mark Antony
Image: SJ Suryah's Instagram
Starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghav Lawrence in lead roles, the sequel of blockbuster horror tamil film, Chandramukhi is releasing on September 19th. It will be a Pan-India release
Chandramukhi 2
Video: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram
The fourth installment of the American action film, Expendables, is releasing on September 22nd. The movie stars veteran Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone in the action avatar
Expendables 4
Image: IMDb
The Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar starrer family comedy film is releasing in cinemas on September 22nd. The movie is produced by YRF
The Great Indian Family
Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
The third installment of comedy caper, Fukrey is releasing in cinemas on September 28th
Fukrey 3
Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
The Kashmir Files fame Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is bringing another gripping story of the Indian medical department fighting Covid 19. Titled The Vaccine War, the film is scheduled to release on September 28