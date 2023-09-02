Heading 3

Big theatrical releases in Sep 2023

The Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha starrer love story, Kushi is releasing on September 1st marking the beginning of the month

Kushi

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram 

With Kay Kay Menon in the lead role, Love-All is releasing on September 1st in cinemas. The film is a sports drama, centered around BadMinton

Love-All

Image: Kay Kay Menon's Instagram 

Shah Rukh Khan's much awaited mass action drama, Jawan is releasing on September 7th in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It will be King Khan's widest release till date

Jawan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram 

Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, Skanda showcases the dynamic hero Ram Pothineni in an electrifying role. The Telugu action film is set for a release on September 15th

Skanda

Image: Ram Pothineni's Instagram 

Tamil action film Mark Antony is releasing in theatres on September 15th. The film stars Vishal and SJ Suryah in lead roles

Mark Antony

Image: SJ Suryah's Instagram 

Starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghav Lawrence in lead roles, the sequel of blockbuster horror tamil film, Chandramukhi is releasing on September 19th. It will be a Pan-India release

Chandramukhi 2

Video: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram 

The fourth installment of the American action film, Expendables, is releasing on September 22nd. The movie stars veteran Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone in the action avatar

Expendables 4

Image: IMDb 

The Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar starrer family comedy film is releasing in cinemas on September 22nd. The movie is produced by YRF

 The Great Indian Family

Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram 

The third installment of comedy caper, Fukrey is releasing in cinemas on September 28th

 Fukrey 3 

Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram 

The Kashmir Files fame Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is bringing another gripping story of the Indian medical department fighting Covid 19. Titled The Vaccine War, the film is scheduled to release on September 28

 The Vaccine War

Image: Vivek Agnihotri's Instagram 

