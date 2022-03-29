Entertainment

MAR 29, 2022

Big winners at Oscars

Will Smith

Image: Getty Images

Will Smith won Best Actor for King Richard, and the actor delivered an emotional speech while receiving the award

Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

Image: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

After his CODA co-star Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur became the second deaf actor to receive an Academy Award

Troy Kotsur

Image: Getty Images

Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story

Image: Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Jane Campion

Image: Getty Images

Jane Campion won the award for Best Director for The Power Of The Dog

Image: IMDb

The award for Best International Feature Film went to Drive My Car

Drive My Car

Image: IMDb

Encanto took home the award for Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Image: IMDb

Summer Of Soul won the award for Best Documentary Feature Film

Summer Of Soul

Image: IMDb

The 2021 release, Dune won the award for Best Cinematography

Dune

Image: IMDb

The award for Best Live Action Short Film went to The Long Goodbye

The Long Goodbye

