Akshat Sundrani
MAR 29, 2022
Big winners at Oscars
Will Smith
Image: Getty Images
Will Smith won Best Actor for King Richard, and the actor delivered an emotional speech while receiving the award
Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."
Image: Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
After his CODA co-star Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur became the second deaf actor to receive an Academy Award
Troy Kotsur
Image: Getty Images
Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story
Image: Getty Images
Ariana DeBose
Jane Campion
Image: Getty Images
Jane Campion won the award for Best Director for The Power Of The Dog
Image: IMDb
The award for Best International Feature Film went to Drive My Car
Drive My Car
Image: IMDb
Encanto took home the award for Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Image: IMDb
Summer Of Soul won the award for Best Documentary Feature Film
Summer Of Soul
Image: IMDb
The 2021 release, Dune won the award for Best Cinematography
Dune
Image: IMDb
The award for Best Live Action Short Film went to The Long Goodbye
The Long Goodbye
