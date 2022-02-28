Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Feb 28, 2022
Big winners at SAG Awards
Heading 3
Will Smith
Will Smith received the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. The actor triumphed over other nominees like Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, Denzel Washington and Benedict Cumberbatch
Image: Getty Images
Michael Keaton won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries for his work in the highly acclaimed show Dopesick. The actor previously won a Golden Globe for his performance in Dopesick.
Image: Getty Images
Michael Keaton
Jessica Chastain received the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in the film The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Image: Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Kate Winslet garnered the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries for her work in Mare of Easttown
Image: Getty Images
Kate Winslet
Jung Ho Yeon bagged the Best Actress Award for her performance in Squid Games.
Jung Ho Yeon
Image: Getty Images
The 76-year-old actress garnered the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognises the best actors and their contributions to cinema
Helen Mirren
Image: Getty Images
Lee Jung Jae won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. Squid Game bagged several big honours of the evening
Lee Jung Jae
Image: Getty Images
Jean Smart received the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work in Hacks
Jean Smart
Image: Jean Smart Instagram
Ariana DeBose won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in West Side Story
Ariana DeBose
Image: Getty Images
Jason Sudeikis won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in Ted Lasso. The actor faced off against his co-star Brett Goldstein in the same category
Jason Sudeikis
Image: Getty Images
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tips to find the perfect blush colour