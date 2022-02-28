Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

Feb 28, 2022

Big winners at SAG Awards

Will Smith

Will Smith received the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. The actor triumphed over other nominees like Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, Denzel Washington and Benedict Cumberbatch

Image: Getty Images

Michael Keaton won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries for his work in the highly acclaimed show Dopesick. The actor previously won a Golden Globe for his performance in Dopesick.

Image: Getty Images

Michael Keaton

Jessica Chastain received the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in the film The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Image: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Kate Winslet garnered the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries for her work in Mare of Easttown

Image: Getty Images

Kate Winslet

Jung Ho Yeon bagged the Best Actress Award for her performance in Squid Games.

Jung Ho Yeon

Image: Getty Images

The 76-year-old actress garnered the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognises the best actors and their contributions to cinema

Helen Mirren

Image: Getty Images

Lee Jung Jae won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. Squid Game bagged several big honours of the evening

Lee Jung Jae

Image: Getty Images

Jean Smart received the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work in Hacks

Jean Smart

Image: Jean Smart Instagram 

Ariana DeBose won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in West Side Story

Ariana DeBose

Image: Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in Ted Lasso. The actor faced off against his co-star Brett Goldstein in the same category

Jason Sudeikis

Image: Getty Images

