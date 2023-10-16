Bigg Boss 17 Full Contestants List

Stand up comedian and Lock Up winner Munawar Faruqui entered Bigg Boss 17 house
Munawar Faruqui
Image: Colors
Popular actress Ankita Lokhande has entered the BB 17 house along with her businessman husband Vicky Jain. Fans are very excited to see them in the show
Vicky Jain & Ankita Lokhande
Image: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram
Known for Zid and several South Indian movies, Mannara Chopra entered BB 17 house. She is the paternal cousin of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra
Mannara Chopra
Image: Colors
Former Journalist Jigna Vora surprises everyone with her entry in Bigg Boss 17. Recently, a series titled Scoop was released exploring her days in Byculla Jail
Jigna Vora
Image: Colors
She is a criminal lawyer. Lately, Sana made headlines being one of the key lawyers of Aryan Khan's narcotics case
Sana Raees Khan
Image: Colors
Firoza Khan is a rapper, singer and songwriter. She describes herself on Instagram as a wild heart and gypsy soul
Firoza Khan
Image: Colors
Popular as Tehelka Prank, Sunny Aryaa is a YouTuber. He has entered BB 17 house on the premier night
Sunny Aryaa
Image: Colors
Another YouTube star who has entered BB 17 house is Arun Srikant Mashetty. Hailed from Hyderabad, the YouTuber is popular as Achanak Bhayanak
Achanak Bhayanak
Image: Colors
Udaariyan actress Isha Malviya has entered the Bigg Boss house. She is making headlines for her rift with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar
Isha Malviya
Image: Colors
He was seen in Udaariyan opposite Isha Malviya and fell for her. However, they couldn't hold their relationship for long and broke up. Fans are excited to see the ex-couple in BB house
Abhishek Kumar
Image: Colors
Soniya Bansal who is from Agra , started her career as model and made her Bollywood debut with Shakti Kapoor’s film ‘Game 100 Crore Ka’. Post that, she has been seen in a few South Indian films
Soniya Bansal
Image: Colors
Another couple that entered the Bigg Boss house is Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt. Both have met on the sets of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Mein and fell for each other. Aishwarya was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Aishwarya Sharma & Neil Bhatt
Video: Aishwarya Sharma's Instagram
Navid Sole is a London-based pharmacist who is of Italian and Persian origin. He has entered the BB 17 on the premier night
Navid Sole
Image: Colors
Rinku Dhawan is a popular actor in the Indian Television space. She has been a part of several shows like Yeh Vaada Raha, Gupta Brothers, and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha among others. The one which gave her immense popularity was Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki
Rinku Dhawan
Image: Colors
Popular as Babu Bhaiya, Anurag Dobhal is a travel blogger and YouTuber from Dehradun. The Social media star has entered the BB house on the its launch night