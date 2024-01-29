Heading 3

January 29, 2024

Bigg Boss 17 Winner and Highlights 

Munawar Faruqui lifts the winning trophy of this season of Salman Khan hosted reality show

Bigg Boss 17 Winner

Image: Pinkvilla

Munawar Faruqui takes home Rs 50 lakhs home as prize money along with a luxury car

Video: Jio Cinema’s Twitter

Prize money

Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up in the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

Image: Pinkvilla 

First runner-up

Actress Mannara Chopra got evicted at the third spot, thereby becoming the second runner-up

Second runner-up

Image: Pinkvilla 

Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey were the finalists of Bigg Boss 17

 Bigg Boss 17 finalists

Image: Colors TV’s Twitter 

When contestants' fate was tested in Bigg Boss 17 finale, Ankita Lokhande got evicted at the second spot

Ankita Lokhande comes 4th 

Image: Colors TV’s Twitter 

In the final run of Bigg Boss 17, Arun Mashettey faced eviction at the first spot

Arun Mashettey gets evicted

Image: Pinkvilla

On the special night, the Bigg Boss 17 contestants landed dance performances ahead of winner declaration

Contestants performance

Video: Colors TV's Instagram

Hosted by Salman Khan, BB 17 started airing on October 15, 2023

About Bigg Boss 17

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

Bigg Boss 17 wraps up

Image: IMDB

After unexpected twists, surprising wild card entries, and lots of drama, Bigg Boss pulls its curtains down with the finale held on January 28, 2024

