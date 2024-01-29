Heading 3
Bigg Boss 17 Winner and Highlights
Munawar Faruqui lifts the winning trophy of this season of Salman Khan hosted reality show
Bigg Boss 17 Winner
Image: Pinkvilla
Munawar Faruqui takes home Rs 50 lakhs home as prize money along with a luxury car
Video: Jio Cinema’s Twitter
Prize money
Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up in the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale
Image: Pinkvilla
First runner-up
Actress Mannara Chopra got evicted at the third spot, thereby becoming the second runner-up
Second runner-up
Image: Pinkvilla
Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey were the finalists of Bigg Boss 17
Bigg Boss 17 finalists
Image: Colors TV’s Twitter
When contestants' fate was tested in Bigg Boss 17 finale, Ankita Lokhande got evicted at the second spot
Ankita Lokhande comes 4th
Image: Colors TV’s Twitter
In the final run of Bigg Boss 17, Arun Mashettey faced eviction at the first spot
Arun Mashettey gets evicted
Image: Pinkvilla
On the special night, the Bigg Boss 17 contestants landed dance performances ahead of winner declaration
Contestants performance
Video: Colors TV's Instagram
Hosted by Salman Khan, BB 17 started airing on October 15, 2023
About Bigg Boss 17
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Bigg Boss 17 wraps up
Image: IMDB
After unexpected twists, surprising wild card entries, and lots of drama, Bigg Boss pulls its curtains down with the finale held on January 28, 2024
