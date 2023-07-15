Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
entertainment
JULY 15, 2023
Bigg Boss contestants’ abrupt exit
The first season of Bigg Boss was aired in 2006. Over the years, the franchise has received immense love from the viewers
Bigg Boss
Image: Jio Cinema’s Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt have hosted the initial seasons of Bigg Boss. But the audience prefer Salman Khan as the host of this show
Host
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant has made an abrupt exit from the show owing to some medical reasons
Cyrus Broacha
Image: Cyrus Broacha’s Instagram
Zubair Khan participated in the 11th season. He was a strong contestant but his behavior towards female contestants was questionable. His attempt to suicide was the reason for his exit
Zubair Khan
Image: Zubair Khan’s Instagram
Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful seasons of this reality show series. Devoleena’s back injury during a task marked her exit
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Image: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram
Raqesh Bapat was a part of Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT. He was hospitalized due to kidney issues which was the reason for his untimely exit
Raqesh Bapat
Image: Raqesh Bapat’s Instagram
The controversial element is attached to Bigg Boss 15! Afsana experienced panic attacks during the show and her attempt to self-harm caused her to exit
Afsana Khan
Image: Afsana Khan’s Instagram
Abdu Rozik was an integral part of Bigg Boss 16. He left the show midway because of work commitments
Abdu Rozik
Image: Abdu Rozik’s Instagram
The viewers were surprised to see the director Sajid Khan enter the Bigg Boss 16 house. But his work commitments ensured his limited time in the house
Sajid Khan
Image: Sajid Khan’s Instagram
It is rumored that Jad Hadid might leave the Bigg Boss OTT 2 soon as he feels that this is not the correct place for him
Jad Hadid
Image: Jad Hadid’s Instagram
