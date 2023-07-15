Heading 3

JULY 15, 2023

Bigg Boss contestants’ abrupt exit 

The first season of Bigg Boss was aired in 2006. Over the years, the franchise has received immense love from the viewers

Bigg Boss 

Image: Jio Cinema’s Instagram 

Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt have hosted the initial seasons of Bigg Boss. But the audience prefer Salman Khan as the host of this show 

Host 

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram 

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant has made an abrupt exit from the show owing to some medical reasons

Cyrus Broacha 

Image: Cyrus Broacha’s Instagram 

Zubair Khan participated in the 11th season. He was a strong contestant but his behavior towards female contestants was questionable. His attempt to suicide was the reason for his exit

Zubair Khan 

Image: Zubair Khan’s Instagram 

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful seasons of this reality show series. Devoleena’s back injury during a task marked her exit 

Devoleena Bhattacharjee 

Image: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram

Raqesh Bapat was a part of Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT. He was hospitalized due to kidney issues which was the reason for his untimely exit 

Raqesh Bapat 

Image: Raqesh Bapat’s Instagram 

The controversial element is attached to Bigg Boss 15! Afsana experienced panic attacks during the show and her attempt to self-harm caused her to exit 

Afsana Khan 

Image: Afsana Khan’s Instagram 

Abdu Rozik was an integral part of Bigg Boss 16. He left the show midway because of work commitments 

Abdu Rozik 

Image: Abdu Rozik’s Instagram 

The viewers were surprised to see the director Sajid Khan enter the Bigg Boss 16 house. But his work commitments ensured his limited time in the house 

Sajid Khan 

Image: Sajid Khan’s Instagram 

It is rumored that Jad Hadid might leave the Bigg Boss OTT 2 soon as he feels that this is not the correct place for him 

 Jad Hadid 

Image: Jad Hadid’s Instagram 

