July 03, 2023
Bigg Boss couples
TejRan participated in Bigg Boss 15 where they lucked out and found love. They are still going strong and experiencing the nuances of a relationship together
Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
The Bigg Boss house can make or break relationships! Bigg Boss played cupid for this season 9 couple and they took their conjugal vows in 2018
Image: Yuvika Chaudhary’s Instagram
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary
Fairytale with a happy ending? Watch Bigg Boss 9 witnessed the love of Suyyash and Kishwer and they got married in 2016
Suyyash Rai & Kishwer Merchantt
Image: Suyyash Rai’s Instagram
JasLy were good friends before Bigg Boss 14 but their bond strengthened in the house and now they are in a relationship
Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin
Image: Aly Goni’s Instagram
Eijaz Khan & Pavitraa Puniya
Image: Eijaz Khan’s Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 seems like a season of love, Pavitraa Puniya and Eijaz Khan too fell in love on the sets. It is rumored that the couple will tie the knot soon
Image: Puneesh Sharma’s Instagram
Puneesh Sharma & Bandgee Kallra
Bigg Boss season 11 was harsh on Puneesh and Bandgee. But they stayed strong and are still in a relationship
The duo were already dating when they entered Bigg Boss 9. Their love survived the challenges of the house and they took holy vows in 2018
Keith Sequeira & Rochelle Rao
Image: Keith Sequeira’s Instagram
Shalin and Tina got attracted to each other in Bigg Boss 16. But they broke up owing to differences in their opinions
Shalin Bhanot & Tina Dutta
Image: Shalin Bhanot’s Instagram
Sara Khan & Ali Merchant
Image: Sara Khan’s Instagram
This was the first couple to get hitched on national television! But this Bigg Boss 4 couple parted ways in 2016
Image: Upen Patel’s Instagram
Upen and Karishma’s love story blossomed on reality shows but the Bigg Boss 8 duo ended their relationship in 2016
Upen Patel & Karishma Tanna
