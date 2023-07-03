Bigg Boss couples 

Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

July 03, 2023

TejRan participated in Bigg Boss 15 where they lucked out and found love. They are still going strong and experiencing the nuances of a relationship together 

Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra 

Image:  Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram 

The Bigg Boss house can make or break relationships! Bigg Boss played cupid for this season 9 couple and they took their conjugal vows in 2018 

Image: Yuvika Chaudhary’s Instagram 

Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary 

Fairytale with a happy ending? Watch Bigg Boss 9 witnessed the love of Suyyash and Kishwer and they got married in 2016

Suyyash Rai & Kishwer Merchantt 

Image: Suyyash Rai’s Instagram 

JasLy were good friends before Bigg Boss 14 but their bond strengthened in the house and now they are in a relationship 

Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin 

Image: Aly Goni’s Instagram 

Eijaz Khan & Pavitraa Puniya 

Image: Eijaz Khan’s Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 seems like a season of love, Pavitraa Puniya and Eijaz Khan too fell in love on the sets. It is rumored that the couple will tie the knot soon 

Image: Puneesh Sharma’s Instagram 

Puneesh Sharma & Bandgee Kallra 

Bigg Boss season 11 was harsh on Puneesh and Bandgee. But they stayed strong and are still in a relationship 

The duo were already dating when they entered Bigg Boss 9. Their love survived the challenges of the house and they took holy vows in 2018 

 Keith Sequeira & Rochelle Rao 

Image: Keith Sequeira’s Instagram 

Shalin and Tina got attracted to each other in Bigg Boss 16. But they broke up owing to differences in their opinions 

 Shalin Bhanot & Tina Dutta 

Image: Shalin Bhanot’s Instagram 

Sara Khan & Ali Merchant 

Image: Sara Khan’s Instagram 

This was the first couple to get hitched on national television! But this Bigg Boss 4 couple parted ways in 2016 

Image: Upen Patel’s Instagram 

Upen and Karishma’s love story blossomed on reality shows but the Bigg Boss 8 duo ended their relationship in 2016 

Upen Patel & Karishma Tanna 

