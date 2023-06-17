Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUNE 17, 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Tentative Contestants
Bigg Boss OTT 2 is the talk of the town and it is confirmed that Avinash Sachdev might be a contestant this season
Avinash Sachdev
Image: Avinash Sachdev’s Instagram
The diva will have a great opportunity to show her personality and talent to the audience now that she is a part of this prestigious show
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
Palak Purswani
The Bhagya Lakshmi fame has bagged a great chance to make her presence known with this reality show
Bebika Dhruve
Image: Bebika Dhruve’s Instagram
A matchmaker in a reality show? It sounds weird but it will surely be interesting to see how she wins over the audience with her skills
Sima Taparia
Image: Sima Taparia’s Instagram
Jiya Shankar
Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram
The Kaatelal & Sons protagonist seems all set to take a step inside the Bigg Boss house
Image: Aaliya Siddiqui’s Instagram
Aaliya Siddiqui
Bigg Boss is all about drama and what better way than featuring someone who has been in the news for her personal life
Falaq Naazz is popular for her roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Vish Ya Amrit Sitaara! It will be fascinating to see whether her huge fan following benefits her in the house
Falaq Naazz
Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram
Puri has won the reality show Swayamwar: Mika Di Vohti. Now she is ready to win hearts by entering the Bigg Boss house
Akanksha Puri
Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram
Abhiskek Malhan
Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram
A dancer and content creator in the house? Yes, please! They know how to keep it real yet put their point across effectively
Image: Cyrus Broacha’s Instagram
Popular VJs have made an appearance on the show as guests but it would be thrilling to see a VJ as a participant
Cyrus Broacha
