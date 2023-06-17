Heading 3

JUNE 17, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Tentative Contestants 

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is the talk of the town and it is confirmed that Avinash Sachdev might be a contestant this season 

Avinash Sachdev 

Image: Avinash Sachdev’s Instagram 

The diva will have a great opportunity to show her personality and talent to the audience now that she is a part of this prestigious show

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram 

Palak Purswani 

The Bhagya Lakshmi fame has bagged a great chance to make her presence known with this reality show 

Bebika Dhruve 

Image: Bebika Dhruve’s Instagram 

A matchmaker in a reality show? It sounds weird but it will surely be interesting to see how she wins over the audience with her skills 

Sima Taparia 

Image: Sima Taparia’s Instagram 

Jiya Shankar 

Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram 

The Kaatelal & Sons protagonist seems all set to take a step inside the Bigg Boss house

Image: Aaliya Siddiqui’s Instagram 

Aaliya Siddiqui 

Bigg Boss is all about drama and what better way than featuring someone who has been in the news for her personal life

Falaq Naazz is popular for her roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Vish Ya Amrit Sitaara! It will be fascinating to see whether her huge fan following benefits her in the house

Falaq Naazz 

Image: Falaq Naazz’s Instagram 

Puri has won the reality show Swayamwar: Mika Di Vohti. Now she is ready to win hearts by entering the Bigg Boss house

 Akanksha Puri 

Image: Akanksha Puri’s Instagram 

Abhiskek Malhan

Image: Abhishek Malhan’s Instagram 

A dancer and content creator in the house? Yes, please! They know how to keep it real yet put their point across effectively 

Image: Cyrus Broacha’s Instagram 

Popular VJs have made an appearance on the show as guests but it would be thrilling to see a VJ as a participant 

Cyrus Broacha

