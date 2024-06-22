Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

JUNE 22, 2024


Bigg Boss OTT 3: Confirmed contestants 

Content creator Armaan Malik has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 along with his two wives - Payal Malik and Kritika Malik 

Armaan, Payal, and Kritika Malik

Video: Arman Malik’s Instagram

He is a celebrated name in the boxing world and has also trained Vineet Singh and Ram Charan for Mukkabaaz and RRR, respectively 

Image: Neeraj Goyat's Instagram

Neeraj Goyat

A close friend of BB OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, Lovekesh Kataria is a popular YouTuber and content creator

Image: Lovekesh Kataria's Instagram

Lovekesh Kataria

Critically-Acclaimed Indian actor Ranvir Shorey is a surprise addition to the list of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants’ list

Ranvir Shorey

Image: Ranvir Shorey's Instagram

Famous Prime Time Journalist and TV Anchor Deepak Chaurasia has entered the Controversial show 

Deepak Chaurasia

Image: Deepak Chaurasia's Instagram

Social Media Influencer Vishal Pandey boasts an impressive 9 million Instagram followers and has been active since the TikTok days

Vishal Pandey

Video: Vishal Pandey's Instagram

Sana Makbul is a model and actress who has appeared on several shows: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Kitni Mohabbat Hai & others

Sana Makbul

Video: Sana Makbul’s Instagram

Content creator Sana Sultan Khan earned fame owing to her unique Urdu speaking style. She has appeared in several music videos

Sana Sultan Khan

Image: Sana Sultan Khan's Instagram

He is a prominent TV actor best known for shows like Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali, Chashni, Imlie, and others 

Sai Ketan Rao

Image: Sai Ketan Rao's Instagram

Poulomi Das

Image: Poulomi Das’ Instagram

Coming from Kolkata, she is a model and an actress. Poulomi has marked her presence in the show, Naagin 6

Shivani Kumari

Video: Shivani Kumari's Instagram

Belonging to the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, Shivani Kumari is a social media star and vlogger 

Chandrika Dixit (vada pav girl)

Image: Chandrika Dixit's Instagram

Popular as Vada Pav Girl, Chandrika Dixit is among the personalities participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Rapper Naezy

Image: Naezy's Instagram

Inspiration behind Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, Naezy has marked his Entry to the BB OTT 3 House

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here