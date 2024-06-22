Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JUNE 22, 2024
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Confirmed contestants
Content creator Armaan Malik has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 along with his two wives - Payal Malik and Kritika Malik
Armaan, Payal, and Kritika Malik
Video: Arman Malik’s Instagram
He is a celebrated name in the boxing world and has also trained Vineet Singh and Ram Charan for Mukkabaaz and RRR, respectively
Image: Neeraj Goyat's Instagram
Neeraj Goyat
A close friend of BB OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, Lovekesh Kataria is a popular YouTuber and content creator
Image: Lovekesh Kataria's Instagram
Lovekesh Kataria
Critically-Acclaimed Indian actor Ranvir Shorey is a surprise addition to the list of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants’ list
Ranvir Shorey
Image: Ranvir Shorey's Instagram
Famous Prime Time Journalist and TV Anchor Deepak Chaurasia has entered the Controversial show
Deepak Chaurasia
Image: Deepak Chaurasia's Instagram
Social Media Influencer Vishal Pandey boasts an impressive 9 million Instagram followers and has been active since the TikTok days
Vishal Pandey
Video: Vishal Pandey's Instagram
Sana Makbul is a model and actress who has appeared on several shows: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Kitni Mohabbat Hai & others
Sana Makbul
Video: Sana Makbul’s Instagram
Content creator Sana Sultan Khan earned fame owing to her unique Urdu speaking style. She has appeared in several music videos
Sana Sultan Khan
Image: Sana Sultan Khan's Instagram
He is a prominent TV actor best known for shows like Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali, Chashni, Imlie, and others
Sai Ketan Rao
Image: Sai Ketan Rao's Instagram
Poulomi Das
Image: Poulomi Das’ Instagram
Coming from Kolkata, she is a model and an actress. Poulomi has marked her presence in the show, Naagin 6
Shivani Kumari
Video: Shivani Kumari's Instagram
Belonging to the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, Shivani Kumari is a social media star and vlogger
Chandrika Dixit (vada pav girl)
Image: Chandrika Dixit's Instagram
Popular as Vada Pav Girl, Chandrika Dixit is among the personalities participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3
Rapper Naezy
Image: Naezy's Instagram
Inspiration behind Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, Naezy has marked his Entry to the BB OTT 3 House
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.