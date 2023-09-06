Heading 3
september 06, 2023
Bigg Boss Telugu 7: List of contestants
Priyanka is a popular name in both Telugu and Kannada industry. She became a household name with her character Ammulu in Mounaragam
Priyanka Jain
Image: Priyanka Jain Instagram
Prince Yawar made his acting debut in the Hindi serial Chandrakanta. Later, he appeared in Telugu television and gained recognition for his role in Naa Peru Meenakshi
Prince Yawar
Image: Prince Yawar Instagram
Model and actress Subhashree Rayaguru is a lawyer by profession and started her acting career with the movie, Rudraveena
Image: Subhashree Rayaguru Instagram
Subhashree Rayaguru
Doctor-turned-actor Gautham Krishna was seen in a lead role in the film Akashaveedhulo
Dr Gautham Krishna
Image: Gautham Krishna Instagram
Damini Bhatla
Image: Damini Bhatla Instagram
Damini Bhatla is a playback singer who lent her voice to Bollywood and Telugu film industry
Pallavi Prashanth is an Indian agriculture enthusiast and content creator who has a good presence on YouTube
Pallavi Prashanth
Image: Pallavi Prashanth Instagram
Rathika Rose is another popular Telugu actress who gained popularity for her role as a police officer in the movie Nenu Student Sir
Rathika Rose
Image: Rathika Rose Instagram
Tasty Teja is an Indian actor and YouTuber primarily known for his work in the Telugu film and television industry
Tasty Teja
Image: Tasty Teja Instagram
Dancer-actor Amardeep is yet another popular name who started his acting career with a short film Parinayam in 2016
Amardeep Chowdary
Image: Amardeep Chowdary Instagram
Kiran Rathore is an actress and model known for her work primarily in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She made her acting debut in the Tamil film Ninaiththu Ninaiththu Parthen in 1997
Kiran Rathore
Image: Kiran Rathore Instagram
Actor, politician, and dubbing artist, Sivaji was part of several blockbusters in Tollywood
Sivaji Sontineni
Image: Disney plus Instagram
Shakila gained fame as an actress in adult-oriented films. She appeared in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema
Shakila
Image: Shakila Instagram
Aata Sandeep aka Sandeep Reddy, is a popular dancer and choreographer who gained fame through the dance reality show Aata. He also appeared in some South movies
Aata Sandeep
Image: Aata Sandeep Instagram
The Kannada-based Telugu actress is best known for playing the role of Dr. Monitha in the Telugu TV show Karthika Deepam. Eventually, she became one of the ravishing vamps on Telugu television
Shobha Shetty
Image: Shobha Shetty Instagram
