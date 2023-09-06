Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

Entertainment

september 06, 2023

Bigg Boss Telugu 7: List of contestants

Priyanka is a popular name in both Telugu and Kannada industry. She became a household name with her character Ammulu in Mounaragam

Priyanka Jain

Image: Priyanka Jain Instagram 

Prince Yawar made his acting debut in the Hindi serial Chandrakanta. Later, he appeared in Telugu television and gained recognition for his role in Naa Peru Meenakshi

Prince Yawar

Image: Prince Yawar Instagram 

Model and actress Subhashree Rayaguru is a lawyer by profession and started her acting career with the movie, Rudraveena

Image: Subhashree Rayaguru Instagram 

Subhashree Rayaguru

Doctor-turned-actor Gautham Krishna was seen in a lead role in the film Akashaveedhulo

Dr Gautham Krishna

Image: Gautham Krishna Instagram 

Damini Bhatla

Image: Damini Bhatla Instagram 

Damini Bhatla is a playback singer who lent her voice to Bollywood and Telugu film industry 

Pallavi Prashanth is an Indian agriculture enthusiast and content creator who has a good presence on YouTube 

Pallavi Prashanth

Image: Pallavi Prashanth Instagram 

Rathika Rose is another popular Telugu actress who gained popularity for her role as a police officer in the movie Nenu Student Sir

Rathika Rose

Image: Rathika Rose Instagram 

Tasty Teja is an Indian actor and YouTuber primarily known for his work in the Telugu film and television industry

Tasty Teja

Image: Tasty Teja Instagram

Dancer-actor Amardeep is yet another popular name who started his acting career with a short film Parinayam in 2016

Amardeep Chowdary

Image: Amardeep Chowdary Instagram

Kiran Rathore is an actress and model known for her work primarily in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She made her acting debut in the Tamil film Ninaiththu Ninaiththu Parthen in 1997

Kiran Rathore 

Image: Kiran Rathore Instagram 

Actor, politician, and dubbing artist, Sivaji was part of several blockbusters in Tollywood

Sivaji Sontineni

Image: Disney plus Instagram 

Shakila gained fame as an actress in adult-oriented films. She appeared in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema

Shakila

Image: Shakila Instagram 

Aata Sandeep aka Sandeep Reddy, is a popular dancer and choreographer who gained fame through the dance reality show Aata. He also appeared in some South movies

Aata Sandeep

Image: Aata Sandeep Instagram 

The Kannada-based Telugu actress is best known for playing the role of Dr. Monitha in the Telugu TV show Karthika Deepam. Eventually, she became one of the ravishing vamps on Telugu television

Shobha Shetty

Image: Shobha Shetty Instagram 

