Biggest Bollywood controversies of 2021

BOLLYWOOD & ENTERTAINMENT

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 24, 2021

Aryan Khan drugs case

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2 by the NCB following a drugs bust at a cruise party. He was granted bail on October 28

Image: Pinkvilla

Raj Kundra controversy

Businessman and husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra was arrested on charges of creating pornographic content on July 19 and was granted bail on September 20

Image: Pinkvilla

Aamir Khan divorce

 Aamir Khan and  Kiran Rao announced their divorce, after being married to each other for 15 years

Image: Pinkvilla

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account suspension

Following her repeated violation of Twitter rules,  Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended in May

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Kangana Ranaut’s “real freedom” remark

An FIR was filed against Kangana Ranaut, who in an interview, had said that India got its "real freedom" in 2014 and that the freedom from Britishers in 1947 was given as "bheek" (alms).

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

 Kartik Aaryan made it to the headlines following his controversial exit from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. Reports said that it was due to his “unprofessional” behaviour

Kartik Aaryan’s fallout from Dostana 2

Image: Pinkvilla

In October, Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by the ED in connection with Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs. 200 crore money extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez’s appearance before the ED

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

 Sonu Sood hit the headlines in September, this year, when allegations were made against him and his properties were surveyed by the Income Tax Department

Sonu Sood IT raid

Image: Pinkvilla

Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav landed into trouble because of hurting the religious sentiments of a particular section. A number of complaints were later filed

Saif Ali Khan’s Tandav controversy

Image: Pinkvilla

After attending a dinner party at Karan Johar’s home on December 8,  Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19. However, Karan tested negative

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19

Image: Amrita Arora Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Aditi Rao Hydari is a true denim lover

Click Here