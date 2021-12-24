Biggest Bollywood controversies of 2021
BOLLYWOOD & ENTERTAINMENT
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 24, 2021
Aryan Khan drugs case
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2 by the NCB following a drugs bust at a cruise party. He was granted bail on October 28
Image: Pinkvilla
Raj Kundra controversy
Businessman and husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra was arrested on charges of creating pornographic content on July 19 and was granted bail on September 20
Image: Pinkvilla
Aamir Khan divorce
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce, after being married to each other for 15 years
Image: Pinkvilla
Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account suspension
Following her repeated violation of Twitter rules, Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended in May
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Kangana Ranaut’s “real freedom” remark
An FIR was filed against Kangana Ranaut, who in an interview, had said that India got its "real freedom" in 2014 and that the freedom from Britishers in 1947 was given as "bheek" (alms).
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Kartik Aaryan made it to the headlines following his controversial exit from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. Reports said that it was due to his “unprofessional” behaviour
Kartik Aaryan’s fallout from Dostana 2
Image: Pinkvilla
In October, Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by the ED in connection with Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs. 200 crore money extortion case
Jacqueline Fernandez’s appearance before the ED
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Sonu Sood hit the headlines in September, this year, when allegations were made against him and his properties were surveyed by the Income Tax Department
Sonu Sood IT raid
Image: Pinkvilla
Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav landed into trouble because of hurting the religious sentiments of a particular section. A number of complaints were later filed
Saif Ali Khan’s Tandav controversy
Image: Pinkvilla
After attending a dinner party at Karan Johar’s home on December 8, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19. However, Karan tested negative
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19
Image: Amrita Arora Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Aditi Rao Hydari is a true denim lover