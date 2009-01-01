PSY's 2012 catchy dance hit Gangnam Style peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and was the first YouTube video to reach one billion views. It inspired worldwide parodies and flash mobs
Gangnam Style by PSY
Image: PSY Instagram
Wonder Girls made history in 2009, reaching No. 76 on the Hot 100 with Nobody. They opened for Jonas Brothers and recorded an English version of the song, making them a global sensation
Nobody by Wonder Girls
Image: JYP Entertainment
BTS, made history with Dynamite. Their first English-language single topped the Hot 100, broke YouTube's 24-hour view record, and Spotify's record for the most streams in a day in 2020
Dynamite by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK's collab with Selena Gomez was a 2020 summer smash, reaching No. 13 on the Hot 100. It mixed English and Korean lyrics, had a colorful MV, cute outfits and props
Ice Cream by BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez
Image: YG Entertainment
Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's TikTok song went viral in 2020. With a new BTS verse, it topped the Hot 100, blending Polynesian beats, pop melodies, and rap flows in 4 languages
Savage Love by Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo and BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The nine-member girl group TWICE delivered the catchy synth-pop song in 2020. It peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Global 100 chart and showcased retro-futuristic concepts and stunning visuals.
I Can't Stop Me by TWICE
Image: TWICE Instagram
BTS' Life Goes On debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 2020. Sung mostly in Korean, it expressed hope and resilience during the pandemic. Member Jungkook directed the cozy music video
Life Goes On by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK’s Lovesick Girls was their 2nd top-10 hit on the Hot 100. It's from their 1st album, The Album, and features a powerful chorus & emotional vocals with a cinematic music video
Lovesick Girls by BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
BTS set a new record by topping the Hot 100 for 9 weeks with Butter in 2021. It's their second English single after Dynamite and has a fun music video packed with pop culture references
Butter by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Coldplay and BTS collaboration was a dream for fans. The song mixed rock and pop, English and Korean lyrics. Debuted at No. 8 on Hot 100 in 2021 with futuristic intergalactic music video
My Universe by Coldplay and BTS
Image: BTS’ Twitter
