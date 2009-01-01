Heading 3

Billboard Hot 100: K-Pop’s Top Hits

Satyaki Mandal

MARCH 29, 2023

Entertainment 

PSY's 2012 catchy dance hit Gangnam Style peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and was the first YouTube video to reach one billion views. It inspired worldwide parodies and flash mobs

Gangnam Style by PSY

Image: PSY Instagram

Wonder Girls made history in 2009, reaching No. 76 on the Hot 100 with Nobody. They opened for Jonas Brothers and recorded an English version of the song, making them a global sensation

Nobody by Wonder Girls

Image: JYP Entertainment

BTS, made history with Dynamite. Their first English-language single topped the Hot 100, broke YouTube's 24-hour view record, and Spotify's record for the most streams in a day in 2020

Dynamite by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

 BLACKPINK's collab with Selena Gomez was a 2020 summer smash, reaching No. 13 on the Hot 100. It mixed English and Korean lyrics, had a colorful MV, cute outfits and props

Ice Cream by BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez

Image: YG Entertainment

Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's TikTok song went viral in 2020. With a new BTS verse, it topped the Hot 100, blending Polynesian beats, pop melodies, and rap flows in 4 languages

Savage Love by Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo and BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The nine-member girl group TWICE delivered the catchy synth-pop song in 2020. It peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Global 100 chart and showcased retro-futuristic concepts and stunning visuals.

I Can't Stop Me by TWICE

Image: TWICE Instagram

BTS' Life Goes On debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 2020. Sung mostly in Korean, it expressed hope and resilience during the pandemic. Member Jungkook directed the cozy music video

Life Goes On by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK’s Lovesick Girls was their 2nd top-10 hit on the Hot 100. It's from their 1st album, The Album, and features a powerful chorus & emotional vocals with a cinematic music video

Lovesick Girls by BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment 

BTS set a new record by topping the Hot 100 for 9 weeks with Butter in 2021. It's their second English single after Dynamite and has a fun music video packed with pop culture references

Butter by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Coldplay and BTS collaboration was a dream for fans. The song mixed rock and pop, English and Korean lyrics. Debuted at No. 8 on Hot 100 in 2021 with futuristic intergalactic music video

My Universe by Coldplay and BTS

Image: BTS’ Twitter

