Entertainment

Surabhi Redkar

May 16, 2022

Heading 3

​​Billboard Music Awards 2022 Highlights

BTS

Image: Getty Images

BTS snagged three big wins at Billboard Music Awards 2022 and have tied with One Direction for the Top Duo/Group wins as both bands have now won it thrice

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made their first red carpet appearance together since welcoming their second baby at the Billboard Music Awards

Image: Getty Images

Kylie and Travis

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox walked the red carpet in matching black outfits full of sparkles and spikes at the awards ceremony

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Image: Getty Images

Stormi Webster also attended the Billboard Music Awards 2022 to support father Travis Scott and posed for an adorable family click

Image: Getty Images

Stormi Webster

Image: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo dominated this year's Billboard Music Awards and took home seven major awards including Top New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Image: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion won the Top Female Rap Artist honour at this year's awards and had the best reaction to her win as she froze in shock

Megan Thee Stallion

Image: Getty Images

Travis Scott performed for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy at a major awards ceremony and the rapper also debuted a new song

Travis Scott's performance

Image: Getty Images

Kanye West bagged six major honours at Billboard Music Awards 2022 including Top Gospel Artist

Kanye West's wins

Image: Getty Images

Drake took home the biggest honours of the evening as he bagged the Top Artist and Top Male Artist

Drake

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tom Hiddleston's best performances

Click Here