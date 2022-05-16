Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
May 16, 2022
Billboard Music Awards 2022 Highlights
BTS
Image: Getty Images
BTS snagged three big wins at Billboard Music Awards 2022 and have tied with One Direction for the Top Duo/Group wins as both bands have now won it thrice
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made their first red carpet appearance together since welcoming their second baby at the Billboard Music Awards
Image: Getty Images
Kylie and Travis
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox walked the red carpet in matching black outfits full of sparkles and spikes at the awards ceremony
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Image: Getty Images
Stormi Webster also attended the Billboard Music Awards 2022 to support father Travis Scott and posed for an adorable family click
Image: Getty Images
Stormi Webster
Image: Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo dominated this year's Billboard Music Awards and took home seven major awards including Top New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Image: Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion won the Top Female Rap Artist honour at this year's awards and had the best reaction to her win as she froze in shock
Megan Thee Stallion
Image: Getty Images
Travis Scott performed for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy at a major awards ceremony and the rapper also debuted a new song
Travis Scott's performance
Image: Getty Images
Kanye West bagged six major honours at Billboard Music Awards 2022 including Top Gospel Artist
Kanye West's wins
Image: Getty Images
Drake took home the biggest honours of the evening as he bagged the Top Artist and Top Male Artist
Drake
