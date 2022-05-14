Entertainment

Itisha Arya

May 14, 2022

Heading 3

Billboard Music Awards: Everything to know

Date and time

Image: Getty Images

The awards show is airing live coast-to-coast on Sunday, May 15 which will be May 16, 5:30 AM for India

The awards show will be aired live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Image: Getty Images

Where is it taking place?

Diddy will serve as host and executive producer for the night

Host

Image: Diddy Instagram

Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Becky G, and the duo Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Silk Sonic and more have been added to the performance lineup

Image: Getty Images

Who Is performing?

Image: Getty Images

Travis Scott’s Billboard Music Awards performance will be his second public event since the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in November 2021, which resulted in mass casualties

Controversial comeback

Image: Morgan Wallen Instagram

Morgan Wallen, for his part, hasn’t performed at an awards show since he came under fire in February 2021 for saying the N-word in a leaked video

Another controversial comeback

Image: Getty Images

Doja Cat, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd have been nominated for the category

Nominations for Top Artist

Image: Getty Images

Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and The Weeknd have been nominated for the category

Top Male Artist

Image: Getty Images

Adele, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift have been nominated for the category

Top Female Artist

Image: Mary J. Blige Instagram

Mary J. Blige will also be performing as she is honored with this year’s Icon Award

Icon Award

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Surprising facts about Robert Pattinson

Click Here