Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 14, 2022
Heading 3
Billboard Music Awards: Everything to know
Date and time
Image: Getty Images
The awards show is airing live coast-to-coast on Sunday, May 15 which will be May 16, 5:30 AM for India
The awards show will be aired live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Image: Getty Images
Where is it taking place?
Diddy will serve as host and executive producer for the night
Host
Image: Diddy Instagram
Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Becky G, and the duo Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Silk Sonic and more have been added to the performance lineup
Image: Getty Images
Who Is performing?
Image: Getty Images
Travis Scott’s Billboard Music Awards performance will be his second public event since the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in November 2021, which resulted in mass casualties
Controversial comeback
Image: Morgan Wallen Instagram
Morgan Wallen, for his part, hasn’t performed at an awards show since he came under fire in February 2021 for saying the N-word in a leaked video
Another controversial comeback
Image: Getty Images
Doja Cat, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd have been nominated for the category
Nominations for Top Artist
Image: Getty Images
Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and The Weeknd have been nominated for the category
Top Male Artist
Image: Getty Images
Adele, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift have been nominated for the category
Top Female Artist
Image: Mary J. Blige Instagram
Mary J. Blige will also be performing as she is honored with this year’s Icon Award
Icon Award
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Surprising facts about Robert Pattinson