Binge These 10 Netflix Hits ASAP

Jenna Ortega's starrer is a good pick to binge-watch on the off days. The cast performs phenomenally, and it is highly recommended for the lovers of horror-comedy.
Wednesday
Image: Imdb
The show is heading towards its end with season 5. Stranger Things keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. The sci-fi thriller stars Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, and many others.
Stranger Things
Image: Imdb
Based on the best-selling novels, Bridgerton is a good watch for romantic hearts. The chemistry between the lead characters in every season is to die for.
Bridgerton
Image: Imdb
The 2025 series Adolescence is gripping and mind-bending at the same time. One of the most highly talked about shows of the year, Adolescence is a must-watch.
Adolescence
Image: Imdb
One of the best thriller series made is housed on Netflix. The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso in the lead, who plays an FBI agent and finds himself in a deadly conspiracy.
The Night Agent
Image: Imdb
The mini-series is based in the cold war era, where a chess prodigy finds herself struggling with addiction to become the greatest chess player.
The Queen’s Gambit
Image: Imdb
The drama series is expected to keep the viewers hooked to the screens. When a widow finds her murdered husband in her house, she sets out on a mission to find out the truth.
Fool Me Once
Image: Imdb
Based on the life of Queen Elizabeth, the Crown is an informative and gripping series to watch. Right from her young days to finding herself on the throne of Britain, the innocent Lilibet faces a lot.
The Crown
Image: Imdb
A tragic romance story, One Day is not for the fainthearted. When two young graduates meet one night, they fall in love, despite knowing that they will have to part ways the next day.
One Day
Image: Imdb
The Richard Gadd starrer is a good pick for the fans of the thriller genre. When a comedian is stalked by a woman whom he helped once, he is forced to dig deeper into his trauma.
Baby Reindeer
Image: Imdb