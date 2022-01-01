Bipasha and Karan's
PDA moments
Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Mr & Mrs
Bipasha dressed as a typical Bengali bride as she wore a red lehenga by Sabyasachi and Karan wore a long white kurta and dhoti pants
Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram
The Mehendi
Bipasha wore an Anarkali-style embroidered gold blouse with a pink tulle bottom. Karan looked dashing in a crisp, white kurta pyjama
Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Starry wedding reception
Bipasha looked gorgeous in a Sabyasachi Anarkali, while Karan looked dapper in a black and white suit
Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Getting fit together
Couples who stay fit together, stay forever; rightly said! Here, Bipasha and Karan can be seen flaunting their perfectly toned abs
Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Cosy vibes
Bipasha and Karan twinned in matching pajamas as they posed for a picture together
Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram
All smiles
Bipasha and Karan could not take their eyes off each other in a photo shared by the actress and it's too cute for words!
Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Acing traditional like rockstar
The actress picked this beautiful black and golden saree while the actor looked oh-so-handsome in black traditional wear
Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha and Karan styled their beach wears in an ultra-modern look and are serving goals
Sun-kissed
hoto: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Kiss of love
Bipasha sealed it with a kiss as she posed for a picture with her hubby Karan
Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Parents-to-be
Dressed in matching white shirts, Bipasha and Karan looked ethereal in their maternity photoshoot
