Bipasha and Karan's

PDA moments

Shefali Fernandes

SEPT 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram

 Mr & Mrs

Bipasha dressed as a typical Bengali bride as she wore a red lehenga by Sabyasachi and Karan wore a long white kurta and dhoti pants

Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram

The Mehendi

Bipasha wore an Anarkali-style embroidered gold blouse with a pink tulle bottom. Karan looked dashing in a crisp, white kurta pyjama

Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Starry wedding reception

Bipasha looked gorgeous in a Sabyasachi Anarkali, while Karan looked dapper in a black and white suit

Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Getting fit together

Couples who stay fit together, stay forever; rightly said! Here, Bipasha and Karan can be seen flaunting their perfectly toned abs

Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Cosy vibes

Bipasha and Karan twinned in matching pajamas as they posed for a picture together

Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram

All smiles

Bipasha and Karan could not take their eyes off each other in a photo shared by the actress and it's too cute for words!

Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Acing traditional like rockstar

The actress picked this beautiful black and golden saree while the actor looked oh-so-handsome in black traditional wear

Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha and Karan styled their beach wears in an ultra-modern look and are serving goals

Sun-kissed

Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Kiss of love

Bipasha sealed it with a kiss as she posed for a picture with her hubby Karan

Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Parents-to-be

Dressed in matching white shirts, Bipasha and Karan looked ethereal in their maternity photoshoot

