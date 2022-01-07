ENTERTAINMENT

Jan 07, 2022

Bipasha Basu’s career Timeline

Debut

Bipasha made her film debut in 2001, opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas Mustan's Ajnabee

(Image- IMDb)

The film was a moderate box-office success, and she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut

(Image- IMDb)

Post-Debut

In 2002, she starred in the Vikram Bhatt directorial Raaz which became the year's most successful thriller

(Image- IMDb)

Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai

Following Raaz, she played a supporting role in Sanjay Gandhvi's film, which was a commercial success

(Image- IMDb)

Chor Machaye Shor

In the same year, she starred in a David Dhawan directorial, which was her first commercial failure

(Image- IMDb)

Takkari Donga

Following that, she made her Telugu film debut, playing a supporting role alongside Mahesh Babu and Lisa Ray

(Image- IMDb)

Jism

In 2003, Bipasha starred in Pooja Bhatt's sensual thriller Jism with John Abraham

(Image- IMDb)

No Entry

In 2005, she starred in the flick No Entry and it went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year

(Image- IMDb)

Phir Hera Pheri

She later appeared in Neeraj Vora's film, which was a box office hit and earned critical acclaim

(Image- IMDb)

Bachna Ae Haseeno

In 2008, she appeared in the Siddharth Anand directorial and delivered a strong performance in a supporting role

(Image- IMDb)

Dum Maaro Dum

Later, Basu starred in the Rohan Sippy directorial, which was a box office triumph

(Image- IMDb)

Players

In 2012, she featured in Abbas-Mustan's Players, a remake of The Italian Job, which tanked at the box office

(Image- IMDb)

Raaz 3

The same year, she featured in Vikram Bhatt's Raaz 3, which was a box office triumph

(Image- IMDb)

Dangerous

The actress was last seen in the thriller series, in which she co-starred with her better half, Karan Singh Grover and marked her OTT debut

(Image- IMDb)

