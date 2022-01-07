ENTERTAINMENT
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 07, 2022
Bipasha Basu’s career Timeline
Debut
Bipasha made her film debut in 2001, opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas Mustan's Ajnabee
(Image- IMDb)
The film was a moderate box-office success, and she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut
(Image- IMDb)
Post-Debut
In 2002, she starred in the Vikram Bhatt directorial Raaz which became the year's most successful thriller
(Image- IMDb)
Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai
Following Raaz, she played a supporting role in Sanjay Gandhvi's film, which was a commercial success
(Image- IMDb)
Chor Machaye Shor
In the same year, she starred in a David Dhawan directorial, which was her first commercial failure
(Image- IMDb)
Takkari Donga
Following that, she made her Telugu film debut, playing a supporting role alongside Mahesh Babu and Lisa Ray
(Image- IMDb)
Jism
In 2003, Bipasha starred in Pooja Bhatt's sensual thriller Jism with John Abraham
(Image- IMDb)
No Entry
In 2005, she starred in the flick No Entry and it went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year
(Image- IMDb)
Phir Hera Pheri
She later appeared in Neeraj Vora's film, which was a box office hit and earned critical acclaim
(Image- IMDb)
Bachna Ae Haseeno
In 2008, she appeared in the Siddharth Anand directorial and delivered a strong performance in a supporting role
(Image- IMDb)
Dum Maaro Dum
Later, Basu starred in the Rohan Sippy directorial, which was a box office triumph
(Image- IMDb)
Players
In 2012, she featured in Abbas-Mustan's Players, a remake of The Italian Job, which tanked at the box office
(Image- IMDb)
Raaz 3
The same year, she featured in Vikram Bhatt's Raaz 3, which was a box office triumph
(Image- IMDb)
Dangerous
The actress was last seen in the thriller series, in which she co-starred with her better half, Karan Singh Grover and marked her OTT debut
(Image- IMDb)
