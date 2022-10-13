Heading 3

Bipasha Basu’s

pregnancy diaries

Lubna Khan

OCT 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Prasad Naik

Pregnancy announcement

Two months ago, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced that they are expecting their first child, by sharing these stunning pictures from photoshoot

Image: Prasad Naik

Bewitching in black

Bipasha Basu looks mesmerizing as she cradles her baby bump in a sheer black gown

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Radiant in yellow

Mama-to-be Bipasha Basu flaunts her baby bump in this gorgeous picture clicked by her hubby Karan Singh Grover

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Glowing and how!

Bipasha Basu looks magnificent in a pink saree as she poses with Karan Singh Grover in this photo from her traditional Bengali-style baby shower

Video: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha Basu is one gorgeous mom-to-be! The actress is seen caressing her pregnant belly, and the joy on her face is unmissable

All smiles

Video: Love and Memories

Little monkey on the way

Bipasha Basu aced maternity fashion in a gorgeous pink gown with a thigh-high slit during her baby shower

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bump to bump

Expecting moms Bipasha Basu and Jannat Khan look absolutely radiant in this picture

Image: Prasad Naik

Over the moon

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to embrace parenthood soon, and they are over the moon!

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Slaying in red

Bipasha Basu wrote ‘Love yourself’ while sharing this beautiful picture in a comfy red kaftan dress

Video: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Aamaar Shaadh

“Thank you Ma,” wrote Bipasha as she shared this adorable video with her mother from her traditional baby shower ceremony (Aamaar Shaadh)

