Bipasha Basu’s
pregnancy diaries
Lubna Khan
OCT 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Prasad Naik
Pregnancy announcement
Two months ago, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced that they are expecting their first child, by sharing these stunning pictures from photoshoot
Image: Prasad Naik
Bewitching in black
Bipasha Basu looks mesmerizing as she cradles her baby bump in a sheer black gown
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Radiant in yellow
Mama-to-be Bipasha Basu flaunts her baby bump in this gorgeous picture clicked by her hubby Karan Singh Grover
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Glowing and how!
Bipasha Basu looks magnificent in a pink saree as she poses with Karan Singh Grover in this photo from her traditional Bengali-style baby shower
Video: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha Basu is one gorgeous mom-to-be! The actress is seen caressing her pregnant belly, and the joy on her face is unmissable
All smiles
Video: Love and Memories
Little monkey on the way
Bipasha Basu aced maternity fashion in a gorgeous pink gown with a thigh-high slit during her baby shower
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bump to bump
Expecting moms Bipasha Basu and Jannat Khan look absolutely radiant in this picture
Image: Prasad Naik
Over the moon
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to embrace parenthood soon, and they are over the moon!
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Slaying in red
Bipasha Basu wrote ‘Love yourself’ while sharing this beautiful picture in a comfy red kaftan dress
Video: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Aamaar Shaadh
“Thank you Ma,” wrote Bipasha as she shared this adorable video with her mother from her traditional baby shower ceremony (Aamaar Shaadh)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Fittest B-town hunks Akshay to Hrithik