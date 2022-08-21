Heading 3

Bipasha & Karan’s style diaries

Prerna Verma

AUGUST 22, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

For any couple, the pregnancy photoshoot is one of the most special moments. Bipasha and Karan chose to twin in this photoshoot and we have to admit that the actress looked amazing

The pregnancy announcement

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Karan and Bipasha look hot together as they are all decked up for this picture

The stylish duo

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Look at Bipasha’s smile that she has when she is next to Karan and their adorable heart gesture

Heart for heart

Video: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha wore a blingy short dress and danced with Karan Singh Grover who looked dapper in a black suit

Swaying into our hearts

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha and Karan going the desi way won hearts

The desi couple

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

The retro vibe

Bipasha looks sexy in a blingy dress and a headband as she poses with Karan who looks handsome in a tuxedo

Video: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha and Karan both love to go on beach vacations and it is evident from their pictures. This video yet again proves that they are water babies

The water babies

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Karan and Bipasha look great as they don white attires and kiss

The twinning couple

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha and Karan give major couple goals as they are dressed in orange and black outfits and complement each other

Orange is the new black

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha looks sizzling in a black shimmery gown as she poses on the red carpet with Karan who looks royal in his attire

Power-couple

