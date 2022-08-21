Heading 3
Bipasha & Karan’s style diaries
Prerna Verma
AUGUST 22, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
For any couple, the pregnancy photoshoot is one of the most special moments. Bipasha and Karan chose to twin in this photoshoot and we have to admit that the actress looked amazing
The pregnancy announcement
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Karan and Bipasha look hot together as they are all decked up for this picture
The stylish duo
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Look at Bipasha’s smile that she has when she is next to Karan and their adorable heart gesture
Heart for heart
Video: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha wore a blingy short dress and danced with Karan Singh Grover who looked dapper in a black suit
Swaying into our hearts
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha and Karan going the desi way won hearts
The desi couple
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
The retro vibe
Bipasha looks sexy in a blingy dress and a headband as she poses with Karan who looks handsome in a tuxedo
Video: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha and Karan both love to go on beach vacations and it is evident from their pictures. This video yet again proves that they are water babies
The water babies
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Karan and Bipasha look great as they don white attires and kiss
The twinning couple
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha and Karan give major couple goals as they are dressed in orange and black outfits and complement each other
Orange is the new black
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha looks sizzling in a black shimmery gown as she poses on the red carpet with Karan who looks royal in his attire
Power-couple
