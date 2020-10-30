Birthday Special: October 30, 2020
Ananya Panday's
Facts
Ananya has a younger sister named Rysa Panday
She is very close to her cousins Ahaan and Alanna Panday
She always wanted to be an actor
Her nicknames are Panda and Pandey Ji
Karan Johar calls her 'Keen Kumari' and 'Ethnu Cutlet' because of her enthusiasm and excitement
Ananya's squad comprises of Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor
She is a fan of Alia Bhatt
She is also an ardent fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan
The actress is a big foodie
Her favourite holiday destinations are Las Vegas and London
She is known to have an impeccable sense of style
For more updates on Ananya Panday, follow PINKVILLA Click Here