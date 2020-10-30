Birthday Special:
Ananya Panday's
Facts

October 30, 2020

Ananya has a younger sister named Rysa Panday

She is very close to her cousins Ahaan and Alanna Panday

She always wanted to be an actor

Her nicknames are Panda and Pandey Ji

Karan Johar calls her 'Keen Kumari' and 'Ethnu Cutlet' because of her enthusiasm and excitement

Ananya's squad comprises of Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

She is a fan of Alia Bhatt

She is also an ardent fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress is a big foodie

Her favourite holiday destinations are Las Vegas and London

She is known to have an impeccable sense of style

