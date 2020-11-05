Anushka
Sharma's
quotes on
Virat Kohli

november 05, 2020

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are relationship goals

The beautiful actress has said many interesting things about her husband

Anushka once said that she is married to the greatest man in the world

She even said that he has been her strength during vulnerable times

Talking about his impact on her life, she said that Virat is a very honest person and she values it

She added that they both lead their lives with honesty and transparency

'I have a life partner with whom nothing is pretentious," said Anushka

"When we're together, the world ceases to exist," said Anushka

She added by saying that they find solace in each other because of the similarities they share as people

She also mentioned that he's one of the calmest people she has met in her life

Time and again, she has mentioned that Virat is her best friend forever

