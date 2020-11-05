Anushka november 05, 2020
Sharma's
quotes on
Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are relationship goals
The beautiful actress has said many interesting things about her husband
Anushka once said that she is married to the greatest man in the world
She even said that he has been her strength during vulnerable times
Talking about his impact on her life, she said that Virat is a very honest person and she values it
She added that they both lead their lives with honesty and transparency
'I have a life partner with whom nothing is pretentious," said Anushka
"When we're together, the world ceases to exist," said Anushka
She added by saying that they find solace in each other because of the similarities they share as people
She also mentioned that he's one of the calmest people she has met in her life
Time and again, she has mentioned that Virat is her best friend forever
Virat Kohli