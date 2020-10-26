Birthday october 26, 2020
Special:
Raveena
Tandon's facts
The actress' name is an amalgamation of her father Ravi Tandon and her mom Veena Tandon's names
Her nickname is Munmun
The actress began her career as a model
She later made her acting debut in the action film Patthar Ke Phool
She starred opposite Salman Khan in the same
Post her debut film, she went on to star in films like Dilwale, Mohra, Laadla, Andaz Apna Apna and more
She became one of the biggest stars of Bollywood
The actress apparently got engaged to Akshay Kumar and even rejected many movies
However, after the engagement was called off, she made a comeback by starring in many sucessful films
On the personal side, she was a single mother before marriage as she adopted two girls
Raveena later got hitched to film distributor Anil Thadani
The couple has two kids, a son and a daughter
wishes Raveena Tandon a very
happy birthday!