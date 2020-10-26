Birthday
The actress' name is an amalgamation of her father Ravi Tandon and her mom Veena Tandon's names

Her nickname is Munmun

The actress began her career as a model

She later made her acting debut in the action film Patthar Ke Phool

She starred opposite Salman Khan in the same

Post her debut film, she went on to star in films like Dilwale, Mohra, Laadla, Andaz Apna Apna and more

She became one of the biggest stars of Bollywood

The actress apparently got engaged to Akshay Kumar and even rejected many movies

However, after the engagement was called off, she made a comeback by starring in many sucessful films

On the personal side, she was a single mother before marriage as she adopted two girls

Raveena later got hitched to film distributor Anil Thadani

The couple has two kids, a son and a daughter


