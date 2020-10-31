Films november 01, 2020
Aishwarya Rai
Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once revealed that she was the first choice for Raja Hindustani
The movie was later offered to Karisma Kapoor who did a phenomenal job in it
She was also offered Dil Toh Pagal Hai opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit
However, she rejected the film for unknown reasons
Aishwarya was apparently offered a role opposite Brad Pitt in his film Troy
She rejected it as she wasn't comfortable shooting any intimate scenes which were a part of the plot
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was offered Rani Mukerji's role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which she turned down
Aishwarya Rai apparently refused to be a part of Veer Zaara
The actress was also offered a role in Happy New Year
She rejected the film for not being cast opposite Abhishek Bachchan
