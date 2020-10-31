Films
rejected by
Aishwarya Rai
Bachchan

november 01, 2020

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once revealed that she was the first choice for Raja Hindustani

The movie was later offered to Karisma Kapoor who did a phenomenal job in it

She was also offered Dil Toh Pagal Hai opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit

However, she rejected the film for unknown reasons

Aishwarya was apparently offered a role opposite Brad Pitt in his film Troy

She rejected it as she wasn't comfortable shooting any intimate scenes which were a part of the plot

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was offered Rani Mukerji's role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which she turned down

Aishwarya Rai apparently refused to be a part of Veer Zaara

The actress was also offered a role in Happy New Year

She rejected the film for not being cast opposite Abhishek Bachchan

For more updates on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, follow PINKVILLA

 Click Here