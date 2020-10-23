Prabhas: october 23, 2020
A look at
star's acting
journey
Prabhas' full name is Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati
He made his acting debut with the Telugu action drama film Eeshwar
Following Eeshwar, he did Raghavendra, Varsham, Adavi Raamudu and Chakram
He later starred in SS Rajamouli's Chatrapathi and received a good response from the audience
After this, he did a couple of films and carved a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry
His spectacular performance in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series changed
his life
He then impressed everyone with his acting in Saaho
He starred alongside Shraddha
Kapoor in the same
Up next, Prabhas will be seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde
He has also signed a film opposite Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan
wishes Prabhas
a very
happy birthday!