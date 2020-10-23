Prabhas:
Prabhas' full name is Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati

He made his acting debut with the Telugu action drama film Eeshwar

Following Eeshwar, he did Raghavendra, Varsham, Adavi Raamudu and Chakram

He later starred in SS Rajamouli's Chatrapathi and received a good response from the audience

After this, he did a couple of films and carved a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry

His spectacular performance in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series changed
 his life

He then impressed everyone with his acting in Saaho

He starred alongside Shraddha
Kapoor in the same

Up next, Prabhas will be seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde

He has also signed a film opposite Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan


