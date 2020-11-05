Birthday Special:
Offbeat roles of
Tabu

November 05, 2020

Tabu is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood

She delivered a spectacular performance as Ghazala in Haider

Her performance in Vishal Bhardwaj's Maqbool is remembered till date

Tabu's performance as Nina Verma in Cheeni Kum was remarkable

She starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan and played his love interest

Tabu also won hearts with her stellar performance in Mira Nair's The Namesake

Tabu's role was praised by the audience

The actress stole the show in Priyadarshan's directorial film, Virasat

Tabu starred opposite Chandrapur Singh in Gulzar's Maachis

She had a short role in the Oscar Award winning film, The Life of Pi

She played the role of Piscine 'Pi' Patel's mother

Tabu's excellent performance as a bar dancer in Madhur Bhandarkar's Chandni Bar is unforgettable

