Birthday Special: November 05, 2020
Offbeat roles of
Tabu
Tabu is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood
She delivered a spectacular performance as Ghazala in Haider
Her performance in Vishal Bhardwaj's Maqbool is remembered till date
Tabu's performance as Nina Verma in Cheeni Kum was remarkable
She starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan and played his love interest
Tabu also won hearts with her stellar performance in Mira Nair's The Namesake
Tabu's role was praised by the audience
The actress stole the show in Priyadarshan's directorial film, Virasat
Tabu starred opposite Chandrapur Singh in Gulzar's Maachis
She had a short role in the Oscar Award winning film, The Life of Pi
She played the role of Piscine 'Pi' Patel's mother
Tabu's excellent performance as a bar dancer in Madhur Bhandarkar's Chandni Bar is unforgettable
For more updates on Tabu, follow PINKVILLA Click Here