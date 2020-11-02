Birthday Special:
Shah Rukh
Khan's story

November 02, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the highest paid stars in the history of Indian cinema

SRK began his acting journey by making appearances in several TV series in the late 1980s

His TV shows include Fauji, Circus and more

In 1992, he made his Bollywood debut with Deewana

He later challenged the actor within himself by taking negative roles

His performances in Baazigar, Darr and Anjaam are memorable till date

He later starred in romantic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai and more

After establishing himself as a romantic hero, he did films like Swades, Chak De! India and Raees

His other films include My Name Is Khan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express and more

SRK was last seen in Zero

The actor has had his share of ups and downs before achieving success on a global level

He is the Co-Chairman of Red Chillies Entertainment

SRK is also the co-owner of the IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders

