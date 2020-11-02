Birthday Special: November 02, 2020
Shah Rukh
Khan's story
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the highest paid stars in the history of Indian cinema
SRK began his acting journey by making appearances in several TV series in the late 1980s
His TV shows include Fauji, Circus and more
In 1992, he made his Bollywood debut with Deewana
He later challenged the actor within himself by taking negative roles
His performances in Baazigar, Darr and Anjaam are memorable till date
He later starred in romantic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai and more
After establishing himself as a romantic hero, he did films like Swades, Chak De! India and Raees
His other films include My Name Is Khan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express and more
SRK was last seen in Zero
The actor has had his share of ups and downs before achieving success on a global level
He is the Co-Chairman of Red Chillies Entertainment
SRK is also the co-owner of the IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders
