Birthdays of Kardashian-Jenner family

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 14, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular celebrities today and the hands-on mom and businesswoman celebrates her birthday on October 21

Kim Kardashian

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner was born on August 10, 1991, and has been one of the youngest billionaires

Kylie Jenner

The oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her birthday on April 18. The Poosh founder was born in 1979

Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has been one of the most loved Kardashian-Jenner members for her humourous side on the reality show. Khloe celebrates her birthday on June 27

Khloe Kardashian

Kendall Jenner is one of the most famous models across the globe and the Jenner sister celebrates her birthday on November 3

Kendall Jenner

Rob Kardashian may have stepped away from the limelight but the Kardashian-Jenner sibling is still close to his family and was born on March 17, 1987

Rob Kardashian

The momager as she is known as, Kris Jenner is one of the most important people in the family and she celebrates her birthday on November 5

Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner may not be a part of The Kardashians' show anymore but still maintains a cordial relation with the family. Caitlyn was born on October 28, 1949

Caitlyn Jenner

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob's father, Robert Kardashian passed away in 2003. The family celebrates his birth anniversary on February 22

Robert Kardashian

Kris Jenner's longtime partner Corey Gamble has also become one of the most important members of the family and his birthdate is November 10

Corey Gamble

