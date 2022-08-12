Heading 3
Birthdays of Kardashian-Jenner family
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular celebrities today and the hands-on mom and businesswoman celebrates her birthday on October 21
Kim Kardashian
Image: Getty Images
The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner was born on August 10, 1991, and has been one of the youngest billionaires
Kylie Jenner
Image: Getty Images
The oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her birthday on April 18. The Poosh founder was born in 1979
Kourtney Kardashian
Image: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian has been one of the most loved Kardashian-Jenner members for her humourous side on the reality show. Khloe celebrates her birthday on June 27
Khloe Kardashian
Image: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner is one of the most famous models across the globe and the Jenner sister celebrates her birthday on November 3
Kendall Jenner
Image: Getty Images
Rob Kardashian may have stepped away from the limelight but the Kardashian-Jenner sibling is still close to his family and was born on March 17, 1987
Rob Kardashian
Image: Getty Images
The momager as she is known as, Kris Jenner is one of the most important people in the family and she celebrates her birthday on November 5
Kris Jenner
Image: Getty Images
Caitlyn Jenner may not be a part of The Kardashians' show anymore but still maintains a cordial relation with the family. Caitlyn was born on October 28, 1949
Caitlyn Jenner
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob's father, Robert Kardashian passed away in 2003. The family celebrates his birth anniversary on February 22
Robert Kardashian
Image: Getty Images
Kris Jenner's longtime partner Corey Gamble has also become one of the most important members of the family and his birthdate is November 10
Corey Gamble
