Priyakshi Sharma
MAY 12, 2022
Black and white portraits of actors
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika rocks a black saree with a full-sleeved blouse for an interview
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor looks jaw-droppingly pretty in this monochrome close-up shot
Newlywed Alia Bhatt shared this adorable picture from her Mehendi with Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor
Katrina Kaif looks picture-perfect as she carries off the wet-hair look like a queen
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Athiya Shetty clicked this adorable click of Anushka when they were in the United Kingdom last year for India’s cricket series, as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were playing
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh treated fans to this ‘teaser’ as he flaunted his chiselled body
Ranveer Singh
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal just perfected the mirror selfie with this click! Don’t you think?
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun looks devilishly handsome in this black and white picture, as he poses in a tuxedo
Varun Dhawan
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth teased fans with his charming smile in this click. Did your hearts skip a beat because ours just did!
Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid looked dapper in this striped outfit which he donned during Jersey promotions
Shahid Kapoor
