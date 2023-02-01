Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 01, 2023

Black and white series of Shruti Haasan

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan loves to entertain the netizens with her stunning posts. Here are some captivating black-and-white photographs from the feed of the Salaar actress

Love for the game

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Here is a goofy picture of the diva with her doodler boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Partners in crime

The stunner makes a strong case for the black-and-white photos with Her smoldering numbers

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Just being me

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan treated us with another amazing black-and-white pic as she shared a mesmerizing selfie on the photo-sharing app

Selfie love

Shruti Haasan channeled her inner wanderlust in this picture of herself posing in the wild

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Wonderlust

As you might know, the actress is also a praiseworthy singer. Here is a glimpse of her other amazing side

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Multi-facilitate

The Stunner pulled off another stunning number in a leather skirt, paired with a crop top and printed jacket

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Ennamo

Shruti Haasan added another gem to her feed in this dramatic pic sitting on the stairs

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Waiting...

The Srimanthudu star made the netizens go weak in the knees in this black and white still 

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

A pristine state of mind

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika posed for a couple's selfie with their masks in February 2022

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Me and beau

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here