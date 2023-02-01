FEB 01, 2023
Black and white series of Shruti Haasan
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan loves to entertain the netizens with her stunning posts. Here are some captivating black-and-white photographs from the feed of the Salaar actress
Love for the game
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Here is a goofy picture of the diva with her doodler boyfriend Santanu Hazarika
Partners in crime
The stunner makes a strong case for the black-and-white photos with Her smoldering numbers
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Just being me
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan treated us with another amazing black-and-white pic as she shared a mesmerizing selfie on the photo-sharing app
Selfie love
Shruti Haasan channeled her inner wanderlust in this picture of herself posing in the wild
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Wonderlust
As you might know, the actress is also a praiseworthy singer. Here is a glimpse of her other amazing side
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Multi-facilitate
The Stunner pulled off another stunning number in a leather skirt, paired with a crop top and printed jacket
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Ennamo
Shruti Haasan added another gem to her feed in this dramatic pic sitting on the stairs
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Waiting...
The Srimanthudu star made the netizens go weak in the knees in this black and white still
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
A pristine state of mind
Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika posed for a couple's selfie with their masks in February 2022
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Me and beau
