Black Panther 2: All about Tenoch Huerta

Black Panther 2: All about Tenoch HuertaSurabhi RedkarNOV 11, 2022ENTERTAINMENTImage: MarvelMCU DebutTenoch Huerta is all set to make his Marvel debut with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the actor will be seen essaying the role of Namor in the filmImage: Getty ImagesRepresentationTenoch Huerta was particularly excited to play Namor given that he is the first superhero with an Indigenous background, a Mesoamerican backgroundImage: Getty ImagesMaking HistoryThe actor opened up about why playing Namor was historic as he told LA Times, "He speaks like me. We are making history. I told them, ‘Let’s do something to be proud of.’"Image: Getty ImagesAbout Namor Speaking about Namor's abilities Huerta said that the character is all about protecting his family, legacy and heritage in the upcoming filmImage: Getty ImagesTenoch's CareerBefore taking on the MCU role, Tenoch has appeared in several movies in Latin America and Spain, starring in both feature films and short filmsImage: Getty ImagesTenoch Huerta famously also played the role of Rafael Caro Quintero in Netflix's Narcos: Mexico which earned him popularityNarcos: MexicoImage: Getty ImagesActing DebutHuerta made his acting debut in 2006 in the film Asi del precipicio as a minor character. He later also appeared in Cary Fukunaga's film Sin nombreImage: Getty ImagesNamor Solo FilmTenoch Huerta had maintained in a recent interview that he would love to play Namor again after Black Panther sequel in a solo projectTenoch Huerta's BookThe actor who is known to be passionate about speaking on race relations in Mexico has also published a book titled Orgullo Prieto (Brown Pride)Image: Getty ImagesImage: Getty ImagesBlack Panther GoalThe actor also told LA Times on how he hopes the Black Panther sequel will teach people to "respect the Indigenous population that exists now."THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther journeyClick Here