Black Panther 2: All about Tenoch Huerta

Surabhi Redkar

NOV 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Marvel

MCU Debut

Tenoch Huerta is all set to make his Marvel debut with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the actor will be seen essaying the role of Namor in the film

Image: Getty Images

Representation

Tenoch Huerta was particularly excited to play Namor given that he is the first superhero with an Indigenous background, a Mesoamerican background

Image: Getty Images

Making History

The actor opened up about why playing Namor was historic as he told LA Times, "He speaks like me. We are making history. I told them, ‘Let’s do something to be proud of.’"

Image: Getty Images

About Namor 

Speaking about Namor's abilities Huerta said that the character is all about protecting his family, legacy and heritage in the upcoming film

Image: Getty Images

Tenoch's Career

Before taking on the MCU role, Tenoch has appeared in several movies in Latin America and Spain, starring in both feature films and short films

Image: Getty Images

Tenoch Huerta famously also played the role of Rafael Caro Quintero in Netflix's Narcos: Mexico which earned him popularity

Narcos: Mexico

Image: Getty Images

Acting Debut

Huerta made his acting debut in 2006 in the film Asi del precipicio as a minor character. He later also appeared in Cary Fukunaga's film Sin nombre

Image: Getty Images

Namor Solo Film

Tenoch Huerta had maintained in a recent interview that he would love to play Namor again after Black Panther sequel in a solo project

Tenoch Huerta's Book

The actor who is known to be passionate about speaking on race relations in Mexico has also published a book titled Orgullo Prieto (Brown Pride)

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

Black Panther Goal

The actor also told LA Times on how he hopes the Black Panther sequel will teach people to "respect the Indigenous population that exists now."

