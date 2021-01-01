BLACKPINK at Buckingham Palace
BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa attended the South Korea-UK State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace as esteemed guests on November 21.
Image Credits- Getty Images
BLACKPINK invited by King Charles III
BLACKPINK was present at the banquet as an advocate of the United Nations' sustainable development goals and as the ambassador of the U.K.'s COP26.
Image Credits- Rosé’s Instagram
BLACKPINK as advocate of United Nations
King Charles III praised Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, for their global advocacy in environmental sustainability as ambassadors for COP 26 and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals
Image Credits- Jennie’s Instagram
King Charles III praised group
Fans noticed the group members sharing smiles and exchanging glances as their names were mentioned by the royalty. Jisoo looked surprised but proud alongside her team
Image Credits- Rosé’s Instagram
BLACKPINK’s reaction goes viral
The quartet is now Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs), honored by the royal family for their role as Advocates for the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow
Image Credits- Getty Images
BLACKPINK awarded with Members of the Order of the British Empire medals
BLACKPINK received the royal MBE title for their significant contributions to the community, particularly their impactful support for the youth-driven climate action movement
Image Credits- Jennie’s Instagram
Why was BLACKPINK given the MBE medal
Lisa's sophisticated and intricate fashion choice at the banquet has become a sensation in China, garnering widespread attention.
Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram
Lisa trends on Weibo
To meet the British royalty, BLACKPINK’s Jennie picked an off-shoulder, long-sleeved gown as she channelized her inner princess
Image Credits- Jennie’s Instagram
Jennie looks stunning in white outfit
Jennie nailed the formal style with a long length tweed black dress, teamed with a matching cropped blazer
Image Credits- Jennie’s Instagram
Jennie adorns a black look for Investiture event
Staying apart from her fellow members Rosé impressed in a grey pantsuit for the Investiture event
Image Credits- Rosé’s Instagram
Rosé wore a stunning pantsuit
Click Here
Jisoo looked pretty as ever in a black long dress
Image Credits- Jisoo’s Instagram
Jisoo flaunts chic black look