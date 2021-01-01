Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

November 27, 2023

Entertainment

BLACKPINK at Buckingham Palace

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa attended the South Korea-UK State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace as esteemed guests on November 21. 

Image Credits- Getty Images

BLACKPINK invited by King Charles III

 BLACKPINK was present at the banquet as an advocate of the United Nations' sustainable development goals and as the ambassador of the U.K.'s COP26. 

Image Credits- Rosé’s Instagram

BLACKPINK as advocate of United Nations

King Charles III praised Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, for their global advocacy in environmental sustainability as ambassadors for COP 26 and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals

Image Credits- Jennie’s Instagram

King Charles III praised group

Fans noticed the group members sharing smiles and exchanging glances as their names were mentioned by the royalty. Jisoo looked surprised but proud alongside her team

Image Credits- Rosé’s Instagram

BLACKPINK’s reaction goes viral

The quartet is now Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs), honored by the royal family for their role as Advocates for the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow

Image Credits- Getty Images 

BLACKPINK awarded with Members of the Order of the British Empire medals

BLACKPINK received the royal MBE title for their significant contributions to the community, particularly their impactful support for the youth-driven climate action movement

Image Credits- Jennie’s Instagram

Why was BLACKPINK given the MBE medal

Lisa's sophisticated and intricate fashion choice at the banquet has become a sensation in China, garnering widespread attention.

Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram

Lisa trends on Weibo

To meet the British royalty, BLACKPINK’s Jennie picked an off-shoulder, long-sleeved gown as she channelized her inner princess

Image Credits- Jennie’s Instagram

Jennie looks stunning in white outfit

Jennie nailed the formal style with a long length tweed black dress, teamed with a matching cropped blazer

Image Credits- Jennie’s Instagram

Jennie adorns a black look for Investiture event

Staying apart from her fellow members Rosé impressed in a grey pantsuit for the Investiture event

Image Credits- Rosé’s Instagram

Rosé wore a stunning pantsuit

Jisoo looked pretty as ever in a black long dress

Image Credits- Jisoo’s Instagram 

Jisoo flaunts chic black look

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here