Heading 3
BLACKPINK for
Pink Venom
Ayushi Agrawal
SEPT 14, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: YG Entertainment
Announcing their comeback, the first group photo starring all the members in almost 4 years shows the ready to take on the world
Born Pink
Image: YG Entertainment
Looking like bomb with her unique hairstyle, we surely became a fan of her
Jisoo
Image: YG Entertainment
BLINKs were not ready for the piercing!
Bang on
Image: YG Entertainment
The carefully cut piece screams of fabulous detailing
Jennie
Image: YG Entertainment
Make way for the style queen, Jennie, who blew us away with this ‘fit
Fashionista
Image: YG Entertainment
Chic through and through, this two-toned hairstyle has now become a beloved trend
Rosé
Image: YG Entertainment
Braided
Who said hats over braids are not a thing? This BLACKPINK member made some good points!
Image: YG Entertainment
Channeling her inner diva once again, Lisa broke the internet with a new hair color
Lisa
Image: YG Entertainment
Looking like the perfect doll, Lisa has now become the queen of expressions
Flawless
Image: YG Entertainment
Making their presence known has always been an advantage of BLACKPINK
In Your Area
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Jung Hae In's Top 10 looks