BLACKPINK Lisa contract renewal: Details
Lisa along with BLACKPINK debuted on August 8, 2016. Her contract expired in August 2023
Contract expiry
A few months ago, rumors swirled about BLACKPINK's contract status, with suggestions that they could potentially join YG Entertainment's subsidiary, THEBLACKLABEL
THEBLACKLABEL
On May 14, 2023, Rosé said, "BLACKPINK isn't going anywhere" at the National Stadium in Singapore
Rosé on BLACKPINK’s contract
Researcher Lee Hwa Jeong pointed out YG Entertainment's rapid 15-minute response to an article questioning Lisa's contract renewal, showing their dedication to a smooth contract process for BLACKPINK
Lee Hwa Jeong
Drop in stocks
It was previously reported that YG Entertainment's stock price experienced an 8% decline following rumors of Lisa not renewing her contract
BLACKPINK is YG Entertainment's primary revenue driver, accounting for more than half of the company's earnings according to reports hence, YG is focused on securing BLACKPINK's contract renewal
BLACKPINK’s contribution
There is another rumor circulating about Lisa, suggesting that she has declined a substantial pay offer from YG Entertainment. Reportedly, she turned down a proposal of around 50 billion KRW for the contract renewal
50 billion KRW proposal
On September 14, rumors started circulating about offers received by singer Lisa. These rumors indicate that she's been getting offers from overseas labels and agencies, including her home country, Thailand
Rumors regarding other offers
YG Entertainment issued an official statement on Lisa's contract renewal, stating that discussions are ongoing, and there's no official confirmation regarding the rumors
YG speaks out
BLACKPINK's ongoing tour, set to conclude in Seoul on September 16th and 17th, suggests that the group is actively involved in group activities. However, as of now, the agency has not officially renewed any member's contract
BORN PINK World Tour