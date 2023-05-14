Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

september 17, 2023

Entertainment

BLACKPINK Lisa contract renewal: Details

Lisa along with BLACKPINK debuted on August 8, 2016. Her contract expired in August 2023

Image: Lisa’s official Instagram

Contract expiry

A few months ago, rumors swirled about BLACKPINK's contract status, with suggestions that they could potentially join YG Entertainment's subsidiary, THEBLACKLABEL

Image: Lisa’s official Instagram

THEBLACKLABEL

On May 14, 2023, Rosé said, "BLACKPINK isn't going anywhere" at the National Stadium in Singapore

Image: Rosé’s official Instagram

Rosé on BLACKPINK’s contract

Researcher Lee Hwa Jeong pointed out YG Entertainment's rapid 15-minute response to an article questioning Lisa's contract renewal, showing their dedication to a smooth contract process for BLACKPINK

Lee Hwa Jeong

Image: Lisa’s official Instagram

Drop in stocks

Image: Lisa’s official Instagram

It was previously reported that YG Entertainment's stock price experienced an 8% decline following rumors of Lisa not renewing her contract

BLACKPINK is YG Entertainment's primary revenue driver, accounting for more than half of the company's earnings according to reports hence, YG is focused on securing BLACKPINK's contract renewal

BLACKPINK’s contribution

Image: Lisa’s official Instagram

There is another rumor circulating about Lisa, suggesting that she has declined a substantial pay offer from YG Entertainment. Reportedly, she turned down a proposal of around 50 billion KRW for the contract renewal

Image: Lisa’s official Instagram

50 billion KRW proposal

On September 14, rumors started circulating about offers received by singer Lisa. These rumors indicate that she's been getting offers from overseas labels and agencies, including her home country, Thailand

Image: Lisa’s official Instagram

Rumors regarding other offers

YG Entertainment issued an official statement on Lisa's contract renewal, stating that discussions are ongoing, and there's no official confirmation regarding the rumors

YG speaks out

Image: Lisa’s official Instagram

BLACKPINK's ongoing tour, set to conclude in Seoul on September 16th and 17th, suggests that the group is actively involved in group activities. However, as of now, the agency has not officially renewed any member's contract

BORN PINK World Tour

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here