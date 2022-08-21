Heading 3

BLACKPINK’s Rosé as a fashion Queen

Ayushi Agrawal

AUGUST 22, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

Rosé can pull off feminine looks really well!

Dainty

Image: News1

She has a heart winning smile that has taken over BLINKs’ hearts and minds

Smile

Image: News1

Rosé has a fabulous figure that she has always used to her advantage!

Model like

Image: News1

She can pull off casuals just as well as any couture look

Dual affair

Image: Getty Images

She was rightfully invited to the 2021 Met Gala as the muse for Anthony Vaccarello

Met Gala

Image: Getty Images

Dreamy

Winning fans and brands in her favor, Rosé slays the most unique outfits

Image: Getty Images

Her celebrated presence at the 2021 Paris Fashion Week saw her slaying the runway

Fashion Week

Image: News1

Being the tallest member of BLACKPINK, she has a lot working for her

Leggy

Image: News1

Rosé has an enviable mane of blonde hair that has become a signature over time

Mane

She has a killer selfie game to top it all off!

Selfie game

Image: Rosé’s Instagram

