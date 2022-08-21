Heading 3
BLACKPINK’s Rosé as a fashion Queen
Ayushi Agrawal
AUGUST 22, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
Rosé can pull off feminine looks really well!
Dainty
Image: News1
She has a heart winning smile that has taken over BLINKs’ hearts and minds
Smile
Image: News1
Rosé has a fabulous figure that she has always used to her advantage!
Model like
Image: News1
She can pull off casuals just as well as any couture look
Dual affair
Image: Getty Images
She was rightfully invited to the 2021 Met Gala as the muse for Anthony Vaccarello
Met Gala
Image: Getty Images
Dreamy
Winning fans and brands in her favor, Rosé slays the most unique outfits
Image: Getty Images
Her celebrated presence at the 2021 Paris Fashion Week saw her slaying the runway
Fashion Week
Image: News1
Being the tallest member of BLACKPINK, she has a lot working for her
Leggy
Image: News1
Rosé has an enviable mane of blonde hair that has become a signature over time
Mane
She has a killer selfie game to top it all off!
Selfie game
Image: Rosé’s Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BLACKPINK’s LISA A fashion icon