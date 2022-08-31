Heading 3

 BLACKPINK’s Rosé for her debut

 Ayushi Agrawal

SEPT 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: YG Entertainment

When she was just introduced to the world, Rosé was a young girl with a lot of dreams

Baby face

Image: YG Entertainment

Her presence in the quartet was unknown to K-pop fans

Mysterious

Image: YG Entertainment

However, her eyes held a promise and wanted more

Blazing

Image: YG Entertainment

She displayed a promising future with her many talents

Charms

Image: YG Entertainment

An ignition of something great was on its way, just as Rosé had probably hoped

Spark

Image: YG Entertainment

Her debut in BLACKPINK was the start of something larger than anyone ever imagined

Style

Image: YG Entertainment

R

Her solo debut came with ‘R’, a hard hitting single album

Image: YG Entertainment

The growth was visibly gigantic and very fitting for the global star

Change

Image: YG Entertainment

She was a swan, waiting to unfurl its feathers in front of the world

Swan

Image: YG Entertainment

Meanwhile, Rosé remained reminiscent of her anticipated beginning alongside her 3 BLACKPINK members

In your area

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Top 10 K-drama actresses

Click Here