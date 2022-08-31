Heading 3
BLACKPINK’s Rosé for her debut
Image: YG Entertainment
When she was just introduced to the world, Rosé was a young girl with a lot of dreams
Baby face
Image: YG Entertainment
Her presence in the quartet was unknown to K-pop fans
Mysterious
Image: YG Entertainment
However, her eyes held a promise and wanted more
Blazing
Image: YG Entertainment
She displayed a promising future with her many talents
Charms
Image: YG Entertainment
An ignition of something great was on its way, just as Rosé had probably hoped
Spark
Image: YG Entertainment
Her debut in BLACKPINK was the start of something larger than anyone ever imagined
Style
Image: YG Entertainment
R
Her solo debut came with ‘R’, a hard hitting single album
Image: YG Entertainment
The growth was visibly gigantic and very fitting for the global star
Change
Image: YG Entertainment
She was a swan, waiting to unfurl its feathers in front of the world
Swan
Image: YG Entertainment
Meanwhile, Rosé remained reminiscent of her anticipated beginning alongside her 3 BLACKPINK members
In your area
