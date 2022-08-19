Heading 3
BLACKPINK in your area!
Image: YG Entertainment
Debuting as the first girl group from YG Entertainment after 2NE1, they had big shoes to fill
BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
At the time of her debut, Jisoo became popular because of impressive looks that fit the Korean beauty standards
Jisoo debut
Image: YG Entertainment
Over the last 6 years, she has established herself as a beloved K-pop idol with a successful acting debut
Jisoo now
Image: YG Entertainment
The powerful rapper of BLACKPINK, Jennie set a strong base for herself
Jennie debut
Image: YG Entertainment
One of the most influential artists in South Korea, Jennie will soon make her acting debut in a The Weeknd starrer.
Jennie now
Image: YG Entertainment
Rosé debut
An interesting entry into K-pop, the fans were intrigued with Rosé’s presence
Image: YG Entertainment
One of the most uniquely voiced K-pop star, Rosé continues to grow higher each day
Rosé now
Image: YG Entertainment
In 2016, she was BLACKPINK’s secret weapon that oozed talent
Lisa debut
\Image: YG Entertainment
Years later, she has become an icon of the younger generation
Lisa now
Their fandom spread across the globe, this four piece is well on its way to world domination
The new BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
