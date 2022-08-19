Heading 3

BLACKPINK in your area!

Ayushi Agrawal

AUGUST 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: YG Entertainment

Debuting as the first girl group from YG Entertainment after 2NE1, they had big shoes to fill

BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

At the time of her debut, Jisoo became popular because of impressive looks that fit the Korean beauty standards

Jisoo debut

Image: YG Entertainment

Over the last 6 years, she has established herself as a beloved K-pop idol with a successful acting debut

Jisoo now

Image: YG Entertainment

The powerful rapper of BLACKPINK, Jennie set a strong base for herself

Jennie debut

Image: YG Entertainment

One of the most influential artists in South Korea, Jennie will soon make her acting debut in a The Weeknd starrer.

Jennie now

Image: YG Entertainment

Rosé debut

An interesting entry into K-pop, the fans were intrigued with Rosé’s presence

Image: YG Entertainment

One of the most uniquely voiced K-pop star, Rosé continues to grow higher each day

Rosé now

Image: YG Entertainment

In 2016, she was BLACKPINK’s secret weapon that oozed talent

Lisa debut

\Image: YG Entertainment

Years later, she has become an icon of the younger generation

Lisa now

Their fandom spread across the globe, this four piece is well on its way to world domination

The new BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BLACKPINK’s LISA A fashion icon

Click Here