Heading 3

BLACKPINK’s airport
fashion

 Ayushi Agrawal

SEPT 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

For their latest comeback ‘Born Pink’, the girl group presented a collective stylish front

Together

Image: News1

Jennie is quite the star in her comfortable wear with plaids keeping her company

Her runway

Image: News1

Oh how adorable does she look in that!

Chestnut

Image: News1

As always, Lisa is a breath of fresh air, even at the airport

Welcoming

Image: News1

Masks have become a fashion symbol and matching them with your look is the new trend

Undercover

Image: News1

Debuting a hairstyle on the way to catch a flight, Jisoo knows her way!

New

Image: News1

Breezy

Jisoo’s hair always manages to catch our attention

Image: News1

Rosé in her business-friendly looks is a killer!

Caught in the moment

Image: News1

Her enviable figure and a fabulous fashion sense make for the perfect match

Beauty

Image: News1

Be it solo or as a group, the quartet has time and again made the airport their personal showdown spot

BLACKPINK

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Jung Hae In's Top 10 looks

Click Here