BLACKPINK’s airport
fashion
Ayushi Agrawal
SEPT 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
For their latest comeback ‘Born Pink’, the girl group presented a collective stylish front
Together
Image: News1
Jennie is quite the star in her comfortable wear with plaids keeping her company
Her runway
Image: News1
Oh how adorable does she look in that!
Chestnut
Image: News1
As always, Lisa is a breath of fresh air, even at the airport
Welcoming
Image: News1
Masks have become a fashion symbol and matching them with your look is the new trend
Undercover
Image: News1
Debuting a hairstyle on the way to catch a flight, Jisoo knows her way!
New
Image: News1
Breezy
Jisoo’s hair always manages to catch our attention
Image: News1
Rosé in her business-friendly looks is a killer!
Caught in the moment
Image: News1
Her enviable figure and a fabulous fashion sense make for the perfect match
Beauty
Image: News1
Be it solo or as a group, the quartet has time and again made the airport their personal showdown spot
BLACKPINK
