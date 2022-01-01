Heading 3

Ayushi Saxena

september 23 2023

Entertainment

BLACKPINK's BORN PINK tour: Highlights

BLACKPINK held their BORN PINK World Tour for almost a year to support their second studio album titled BORN PINK which was released in September 2022

Image: YG Entertainment 

About Born Pink Tour

The BORN PINK World Tour started off in October 2022 from Seoul, South Korea, and went on in 22 countries before concluding in September 2022 in Seoul again

Image: YG Entertainment 

When and Where was it held?

The BORN PINK World Tour held 66 shows in 34 different cities in 22 countries. In total 1.8 million people attended the show. If music festivals like Coachella and Hyde Park are included, it becomes 2.11 million attendees

Image: YG Entertainment 

How many people turned up?

YG Entertainment earned a whooping 350 billion KRW in sales from the show. This is equivalent to 264 million USD. Whereas, the revenue was around 163.8 million USD

Image: YG Entertainment 

Earnings through the Born Pink Tour

The concept of the tour was to show BLACKPINK's dual identity along with each member's individuality on the stage. The entire concept was split into four acts

Image: YG Entertainment 

Concept of Born Pink Tour

Image: YG Entertainment

First Act takes place in an enchanted garden that helps showcase BLACKPINK's pink side with a flirty and feminine vibe. It also shows the group's darker side with floral imagery and metallic liquid leaking from a lily

 First Act

The Second Act shows a more mature side of BLACKPINK showing a heavy monochrome that depicts a powerful vibe. Pink Venom is the focal point of the show and the color pink is heavily used 

Image: YG Entertainment

Second Act

The Third Act shows each member's individuality paired with solo performances and a weird trippy mix of colors. Here members perform their solo songs 

Image: YG Entertainment 

Third Act

The last and final act celebrates the concept of duality of BLACKPINK as a whole with imagery. Like featuring water and earth or fire and ice prominently

Image: YG Entertainment 

Fourth Act

The group after finishing up the tour is taking time to rest. At the finale concert, members got emotional to bid goodbye to the record-breaking tour and thanked fans for showing support and creating unforgettable memories

Image: YG Entertainment 

BLACKPINK after Born Pink World Tour

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here