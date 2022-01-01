BLACKPINK's BORN PINK tour: Highlights
BLACKPINK held their BORN PINK World Tour for almost a year to support their second studio album titled BORN PINK which was released in September 2022
Image: YG Entertainment
About Born Pink Tour
The BORN PINK World Tour started off in October 2022 from Seoul, South Korea, and went on in 22 countries before concluding in September 2022 in Seoul again
Image: YG Entertainment
When and Where was it held?
The BORN PINK World Tour held 66 shows in 34 different cities in 22 countries. In total 1.8 million people attended the show. If music festivals like Coachella and Hyde Park are included, it becomes 2.11 million attendees
Image: YG Entertainment
How many people turned up?
YG Entertainment earned a whooping 350 billion KRW in sales from the show. This is equivalent to 264 million USD. Whereas, the revenue was around 163.8 million USD
Image: YG Entertainment
Earnings through the Born Pink Tour
The concept of the tour was to show BLACKPINK's dual identity along with each member's individuality on the stage. The entire concept was split into four acts
Image: YG Entertainment
Concept of Born Pink Tour
Image: YG Entertainment
First Act takes place in an enchanted garden that helps showcase BLACKPINK's pink side with a flirty and feminine vibe. It also shows the group's darker side with floral imagery and metallic liquid leaking from a lily
First Act
The Second Act shows a more mature side of BLACKPINK showing a heavy monochrome that depicts a powerful vibe. Pink Venom is the focal point of the show and the color pink is heavily used
Image: YG Entertainment
Second Act
The Third Act shows each member's individuality paired with solo performances and a weird trippy mix of colors. Here members perform their solo songs
Image: YG Entertainment
Third Act
The last and final act celebrates the concept of duality of BLACKPINK as a whole with imagery. Like featuring water and earth or fire and ice prominently
Image: YG Entertainment
Fourth Act
Click Here
The group after finishing up the tour is taking time to rest. At the finale concert, members got emotional to bid goodbye to the record-breaking tour and thanked fans for showing support and creating unforgettable memories
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK after Born Pink World Tour