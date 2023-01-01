Night 2 at Coachella was all about the BLINKs. BLACKPINK made history by becoming the first-ever K-pop group to headline at the Coachella music festival with a stunning performance Link:
Coachella Day 2
Source: Coachella
Following the recent release of Jisoo's solo album and the successful solo debuts of Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, there was much anticipation for their individual stages. They did not disappoint and delivered outstanding performances that showcased their impressive vocals and left the audience in awe
Solo Performances
Source: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK wowed fans with both their solo stages and group performances at Coachella 2023, featuring hits like "Pink Venom," "Lovesick Girls," "Shut Down," and "Kill This Love."
Ambience
Source: YG Entertainment
A standout moment of the night, as fans erupted into a frenzy chanting her name, Jennie wowed the audience with an electrifying performance of "You & Me," including a new rap verse that left everyone in awe
Jennie’s Solo Performance
Source: Jennie Instagram
Jisoo's solo performance at Coachella 2023 was highly anticipated, and she didn't disappoint. She performed her latest single, "FLOWER," showcasing her captivating vocals and stunning melodies
Jisoo’s Solo Performance
Source: Jisoo Instagram
Rosé's solo stage at Coachella 2023 was a magical moment. She began with an acoustic rendition of "Gone," leaving the crowd wanting more, then swiftly transitioned to "On The Ground"
Rosé's Solo Performance
Source: Rosé Instagram
Lisa's Coachella 2023 solo performance was spectacular, highlighting her dance skills and stage presence. She amazed the crowd with a stunning pole dance routine and performed her song "MONEY" commanding the stage like a pro
Lisa’s Solo Performance
Source: Lisa Instagram
BLACKPINK members, known for their individual luxury fashion contracts, opted for custom stage outfits by Dolce & Gabbana at Coachella 2023. The outfits, which included corseted co-ords, lace-up shorts, and edgy denim boleros, were designed in their signature color scheme
Stage Looks
Source: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK’s headlining performance at Coachella 2023 proved their global appeal and massive popularity, drawing in a crowd of 125,000 at the main stage. The YouTube live stream achieved around 2.96 million viewers
YouTube Livestream Views
Source: YG Entertainment
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations