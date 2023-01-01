Heading 3

BLACKPINK’s Coachella 2023 Performance

Sugandha Srivastava

April 17, 2023

Entertainment

Night 2 at Coachella was all about the BLINKs. BLACKPINK made history by becoming the first-ever K-pop group to headline at the Coachella music festival with a stunning performance Link:

Coachella Day 2

Source: Coachella

Following the recent release of Jisoo's solo album and the successful solo debuts of Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, there was much anticipation for their individual stages. They did not disappoint and delivered outstanding performances that showcased their impressive vocals and left the audience in awe

Solo Performances

Source: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK wowed fans with both their solo stages and group performances at Coachella 2023, featuring hits like "Pink Venom," "Lovesick Girls," "Shut Down," and "Kill This Love."

Ambience

Source: YG Entertainment

A standout moment of the night, as fans erupted into a frenzy chanting her name, Jennie wowed the audience with an electrifying performance of "You & Me," including a new rap verse that left everyone in awe

Jennie’s Solo Performance

Source: Jennie Instagram 

Jisoo's solo performance at Coachella 2023 was highly anticipated, and she didn't disappoint. She performed her latest single, "FLOWER," showcasing her captivating vocals and stunning melodies

Jisoo’s Solo Performance

Source: Jisoo Instagram

Rosé's solo stage at Coachella 2023 was a magical moment. She began with an acoustic rendition of "Gone," leaving the crowd wanting more, then swiftly transitioned to "On The Ground"

Rosé's Solo Performance

Source: Rosé Instagram

Lisa's Coachella 2023 solo performance was spectacular, highlighting her dance skills and stage presence. She amazed the crowd with a stunning pole dance routine and performed her song "MONEY" commanding the stage like a pro

Lisa’s Solo Performance

Source: Lisa Instagram 

BLACKPINK members, known for their individual luxury fashion contracts, opted for custom stage outfits by Dolce & Gabbana at Coachella 2023. The outfits, which included corseted co-ords, lace-up shorts, and edgy denim boleros, were designed in their signature color scheme

Stage Looks

Source: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s headlining performance at Coachella 2023 proved their global appeal and massive popularity, drawing in a crowd of 125,000 at the main stage. The YouTube live stream achieved around 2.96 million viewers

YouTube Livestream Views

Source: YG Entertainment

